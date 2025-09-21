Survey: About half of Americans are concerned about AI technology, and most believe it will hinder creativity and interpersonal relationships

PANews reported on September 21 that according to Decrypt, a new survey by the Pew Research Center shows that Americans are increasingly uneasy about the infiltration of artificial intelligence into their daily lives, and half of them now have more concerns than excitement about the technology - a significant increase from 37% four years ago. The study of 5,023 US adults, conducted in June 2025 and released this week, found that while 73% expressed willingness to allow AI to assist with everyday tasks, 61% also wanted greater control over how AI is used in their lives. Half of US adults said they were concerned rather than excited about the increasing prevalence of AI in their daily lives, while only 10% expressed excitement rather than concern. Some 53% of respondents said AI would diminish their ability to think creatively, while only 16% said it would improve it. Half of respondents believed AI would impair their ability to form meaningful relationships, while only 5% expected it to improve them.PANews reported on September 21 that according to Decrypt, a new survey by the Pew Research Center shows that Americans are increasingly uneasy about the infiltration of artificial intelligence into their daily lives, and half of them now have more concerns than excitement about the technology - a significant increase from 37% four years ago. The study of 5,023 US adults, conducted in June 2025 and released this week, found that while 73% expressed willingness to allow AI to assist with everyday tasks, 61% also wanted greater control over how AI is used in their lives. Half of US adults said they were concerned rather than excited about the increasing prevalence of AI in their daily lives, while only 10% expressed excitement rather than concern. Some 53% of respondents said AI would diminish their ability to think creatively, while only 16% said it would improve it. Half of respondents believed AI would impair their ability to form meaningful relationships, while only 5% expected it to improve them.

Survey: About half of Americans are concerned about AI technology, and most believe it will hinder creativity and interpersonal relationships

Par : PANews
2025/09/21 08:28
PANews reported on September 21 that according to Decrypt, a new survey by the Pew Research Center shows that Americans are increasingly uneasy about the infiltration of artificial intelligence into their daily lives, and half of them now have more concerns than excitement about the technology - a significant increase from 37% four years ago.

The study of 5,023 US adults, conducted in June 2025 and released this week, found that while 73% expressed willingness to allow AI to assist with everyday tasks, 61% also wanted greater control over how AI is used in their lives. Half of US adults said they were concerned rather than excited about the increasing prevalence of AI in their daily lives, while only 10% expressed excitement rather than concern. Some 53% of respondents said AI would diminish their ability to think creatively, while only 16% said it would improve it. Half of respondents believed AI would impair their ability to form meaningful relationships, while only 5% expected it to improve them.

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 02:43
PANews2025/09/21 08:36
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 00:36
