Swarm Network Secures $13M to Boost AI Verification

2025/08/28 14:20
Key Points:
  • Swarm Network completes a $13 million funding led by Sui and partners.
  • $10 million was raised via public agent license sales.
  • Expansion targets Rollup News; robust market and community interest noted.

Swarm Network has successfully closed a $13 million funding round to propel its decentralized AI verification protocol, attracting major investments, including $10 million from public license sales on the Sui network.

This funding highlights increased interest in decentralized AI verification, positioning Swarm Network to enhance its Rollup News product, impacting blockchain transparency and misinformation combat.

Swarm’s AI Verification Gains Market Traction and Interest

Market reactions have been notable, with widespread interest in the capability of Swarm’s AI verification process to combat misinformation. Over 10,000 agent licenses were swiftly sold, indicating robust engagement from both retail and institutional sectors.

This substantial injection of capital is set to accelerate Swarm Network’s goals of converting off-chain data into verifiable on-chain information, which integrates AI agents and zero-knowledge proof technology. Kostas Chalkias, Co-founder of Sui, remarked that Swarm’s method provides “scalable, high-integrity data aggregation” critical for the digital future.

Insights from the Coincu research team emphasize the importance of Swarm’s verification infrastructure in mitigating decentralized governance risks. “Swarm’s approach enables scalable, high-integrity data aggregation—a critical component for the decentralized digital future,” said Kostas Chalkias, Co-founder of Sui.

Market Dynamics and Future Insights

Did you know? Swarm Network’s approach aligns with market trends similar to Numerai’s $500 million funding, showcasing the rising interest in AI and blockchain integration for decentralized governance.

Sui (SUI), backing Swarm Network’s agent licenses, holds a price of $3.49 on August 28, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap. Its current market cap stands at $12.26 billion, showing a decrease in 24-hour trading volume by 7.80%. Notable pricing dynamics include recent fluctuations, with a 60-day increase of 25.98%.

Sui(SUI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:34 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The continuing integration of AI and blockchain technologies, supported by scalable agent models, is pivotal for sustaining a truthful digital framework.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/swarm-network-ai-verification-funding/

