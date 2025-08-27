Swarm Network Secures $13M With Support From Sui To Advance Decentralized AI Verification

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 27th, 2025, Chainwire

Swarm Network has announced that it has raised a total of $13M to build out its decentralized AI verification protocol. The funding includes $10M secured through a public Agent License Sale on Sui’s network, alongside $3M in strategic backing from investors including Sui, Ghaf Capital, Brinc, Y2Z, and Zerostage.

The investments from Sui, Ghaf, and Brinc were secured through Swarm’s participation in the inaugural cohort of SuiHub’s Dubai-based global accelerator, which received over 630 applications from 152 countries and 2,452 cities – an acceptance rate of just 1.3%, underscoring the program’s selectivity and the strength of Swarm’s approach.

In addition to this investment, Swarm has confirmed that its public Agent License Sale has raised more than $10M. Issued on Sui’s network, Agent Licenses are the backbone of Swarm Network’s AI Agent Layer, facilitating a globally distributed verification ecosystem. Each license forms an operational key that generates daily rewards for operators who help maintain the integrity of the network.

More than 10,000 licenses have been sold so far, attesting to the significant public interest in Swarm’s agentic framework. The forthcoming release of the Agent BUIDL feature will enable license holders to customize and train their AI agents, enhancing performance and optimizing them to conduct specific verification tasks. Agent Licenses enable their holders to play an active role in building and sustaining a decentralized verification economy where accurate information becomes a shared, profitable commodity.

Commenting on Swarm, Sui Co-Founder Kostas Chalkias said: “We need some strong teams in the AI spectrum. Swarm’s whole presentation is appealing, they’re in this space of successful startups.”

Swarm has been working in close collaboration with Sui, having found a home within Sui’s steadily expanding ecosystem. Swarm was recently chosen ahead of 600 other teams as one of six startups to participate in the first cohort of the SuiHub accelerator. Its decentralized protocol that transforms raw off-chain data into verifiable onchain information has resonated with VCs, developers, and users alike, as evidenced by Rollup News, a universal AI solution for fact-checking, which has attracted over 128,000 users who have verified more than 3 million posts to date.

The platform plays a major role in accelerating Swarm’s goal of developing the infrastructure for truth in a digital age, leveraging AI-human symbiosis to enable smarter decision-making. With the support of its partners and investors, Swarm is on course to add new features to Rollup News and launch its agentic layer powered by over 10,000 license holders. Each Agent License operator is incentivized to collaborate for the collective good, fostering a transparent ecosystem in which accurate information becomes a precious commodity.

About Swarm Network

Swarm Network is a decentralized protocol that enables users to build, manage, and scale AI agent clusters and swarms without the need for code. Its blockchain-based system transforms information into verifiable, onchain claims, helping to quell misinformation and establish trust. From real-time fact-checking to establishing data integrity, Swarm is building a future where truth is a verifiable public good.

