SWIFT Begins Blockchain Messaging Pilot With Linea

Key Points:
  • SWIFT explores blockchain messaging with Linea platform.
  • Potential stablecoin integration under review by major banks.

SWIFT has partnered with Consensys’ Linea, engaging over a dozen global banks in a pilot for blockchain-based interbank messaging, as reported on September 26, 2025.

This initiative reflects the growing exploration of digital assets in traditional banking, potentially impacting market dynamics and stablecoin adoption, though no official stablecoin releases have been confirmed yet.

SWIFT Underscores Blockchain’s Future in Banking Networks

SWIFT, in collaboration with Consensys, engaged more than a dozen major banks, including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon, to explore Linea’s blockchain capabilities. SWIFT’s Linea pilot aims to transform interbank communications, with stablecoin prospects being considered.

Current developments bring shifts in the financial landscape, with potential future integrations enhancing blockchain’s role in banking. Stablecoin applications, although currently under review, represent significant potential.

Notable reactions from institutions highlight both excitement and caution. As Grégory Raymond noted on X, major banks’ involvement signifies transformative steps, yet discussions on rapid stablecoin deployment may face skepticism.

SWIFT’s Blockchain Trials Align With Rising Ethereum Utility

Did you know? The last major trial that SWIFT completed with blockchain technology involved addressing tokenized asset settlements, indicating a trend of cautious experimentation before potential adoption.

Ethereum (ETH) saw a recent price of $4,023.29 with its market cap at approximately $485.62 billion, comprising 12.83% of market dominance. As reported by CoinMarketCap, ETH’s trading volume decreased by 29.85% in 24 hours, although its price experienced a 1.87% rise in the same period.



Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:54 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to Coincu’s analysis, the implications of SWIFT’s pilot could encourage financial institutions to adopt blockchain technologies more robustly, potentially accelerating advances in regulatory frameworks surrounding digital assets. Such technological initiatives may prompt pivotal shifts in banking processes globally.

Raphaël Bloch, Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Big Whale, stated, “SWIFT has chosen Linea to test its on-chain messaging model. A dozen banks are joining. Stablecoins are only ‘under consideration.’ The interbank token project is under review.”

