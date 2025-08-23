SWIFT Begins Testing XRP and Hedera for Global $150T Payment System

TLDR

SWIFT has started testing XRP and Hedera for integration with its $150 trillion global payments network.

The trials aim to evaluate faster and cheaper settlements while maintaining compatibility with ISO 20022 standards.

XRP can process around 1,500 transactions per second and has strong institutional connections.

Hedera’s hashgraph technology can handle more than 10,000 transactions per second with very low energy use.

XRP fell 3% to $2.81 and Hedera decreased 1.45% to $0.23 following the announcement.

Global payments leader SWIFT has started testing XRP and Hedera for cross-border settlement, aiming to align blockchain with ISO 20022 standards. The initiative explores whether the networks can integrate into SWIFT’s system that processes over $150 trillion annually. Analysts state even limited adoption could significantly increase demand for both tokens.

XRP Integration into SWIFT Trials

SWIFT is examining XRP for faster and cheaper settlement while keeping compatibility with current banking frameworks. The trials will measure if XRP’s processing capacity of around 1,500 transactions per second meets institutional requirements.

A SWIFT spokesperson said the tests seek

Moreover, XRP has long maintained strong institutional partnerships, which make it attractive for enterprise-grade payment settlement. The trials highlight the token’s positioning as a leading option for financial messaging integration. However, despite the announcement, XRP declined 3% to $2.81 as markets consolidated.

Additionally, the inclusion of XRP in SWIFT’s trials underscores serious interest from traditional finance in blockchain interoperability. Market experts say such trials represent progress from speculation to measurable financial application. Consequently, XRP’s role could expand if settlement tests prove successful.

Hedera Considered for Enterprise-Grade Settlement

Alongside XRP, SWIFT is also testing Hedera, known for its unique hashgraph consensus. Hedera processes more than 10,000 transactions per second with very low energy usage. These features position Hedera as a candidate for enterprise tokenization and digital asset transfers.

Hedera’s sustainability focus appeals to institutions under increasing pressure to meet environmental benchmarks. A Hedera council representative stated,

Consequently, Hedera’s architecture aligns with the operational needs of global finance infrastructure.

Despite participation in the trials, Hedera’s price decreased 1.45% to $0.23, showing subdued short-term investor sentiment. Yet the project’s technical metrics remain favorable for integration into high-volume settlement environments. Therefore, analysts argue Hedera may gain institutional recognition through SWIFT’s pilot.

SWIFT Trials Align With Expanding Crypto Oversight

The timing of SWIFT’s experiments coincides with a rise in global regulatory initiatives. Hong Kong has launched a stablecoin lab, while China considers yuan-backed stablecoins despite its crypto ban. Additionally, the U.S. SEC has introduced “Project Crypto” to clarify digital asset classifications.

These regulatory developments highlight the broader institutional shift toward blockchain adoption in financial systems. They also indicate a serious effort to clarify global digital asset usage. Consequently, SWIFT’s proactive stance places XRP and Hedera in a select category of networks under real-world consideration.

