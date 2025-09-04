SWIFT Exec on Ripple Taking Over Financial System: ‘Where’s the Evidence’?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 08:55
Threshold
T$0.016-0.80%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005063-24.48%
XRP
XRP$2.8493+0.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01238-0.80%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000278-0.71%
  • Neutrality, governance, and trust 
  • Will banks be comfortable with XRP? 

Tom Zschach, chief innovation officer at Swift, has suggested that there is no evidence that enterprise blockchain firm Ripple is actually taking over the financial system. 

As reported by U.Today, Zschach previously took a swipe at Ripple, arguing that the fact that the company has survived its legal battle with the SEC does not actually qualify as resilience. 

Neutrality, governance, and trust 

The SWIFT executive has argued in favor of having neutral governance and establishing shared standards while also predicting that the traditional finance (TradFi) sector will be able to absorb the best of public chains. 

In his most recent social media post, Zschach further explained what he envisions by “neutrality” in the financial sector. “Neutrality in finance isn’t about how many nodes you run. It’s about whether outcomes are fair, enforceable, and trusted,” he said. 

You Might Also Like

Expanding on his earlier take, Zschach argues that Swift is capable of complementing open and permissionless blockchains by bringing “governance and trust.”

Will banks be comfortable with XRP? 

Zschach has also questioned whether banks will actually be comfortable with using the XRP token since it is not regulated money, and it is not on the bank’s balance sheet. Hence, there is virtually no legal enforceability, and final settlement is not guaranteed if there is some sort of disruption. 

Beyond legal and economic concerns, there are also some economic issues since banks are unlikely to pay an additional toll for using external assets when they are stablecoins and tokenized deposits. 

“If tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins scale, why would banks pay a toll to an external asset when they can settle directly in instruments they already control and trust?” Zschach said. 

Source: https://u.today/swift-exec-on-ripple-taking-over-financial-system-wheres-the-evidence

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,776.6+2.73%
Partager
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001591-2.39%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
AaveToken
AAVE$323.61+2.32%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.334-0.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04272+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 13:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network