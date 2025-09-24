The post SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent months, there have been several discussions and debates regarding the international banking network SWIFT integrating Ripple’s XRP Ledger for real-time cross-border transactions. But how practical are these speculations? Can SWIFT actually onboard XRP Ledger to manage trillions in global transaction volume? We used a series of advanced prompts on OpenAI’s latest AI model to get a definitive answer and timeline. Latest Developments In The XRP and SWIFT Saga As of September 2025, the conversation around Ripple, XRP, and SWIFT has taken a fresh turn. SWIFT has been running trials with blockchain systems — including the XRP Ledger and Hedera — to test how distributed ledgers could plug into its cross-border payments infrastructure.  Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, Ripple has gained momentum with institutional adoption through tokenized money market funds and its RLUSD stablecoin. Regulatory clarity in the US has also reduced some uncertainty around XRP. 🚨 Brad Garlinghouse, CEO de Ripple: “Cross-border payments move in the trillions, yet SWIFT — a system designed over a decade ago — still dominates. It’s time to bring global finance into the modern era.”#XRP is the bridge. 🌉💎 pic.twitter.com/yTTdEHuOHA — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) September 23, 2025 Yet the picture is far from settled. SWIFT has not confirmed a formal partnership with Ripple. It also didn’t make any formal commitment to using XRP in production.  What remains unclear is whether SWIFT will treat XRP Ledger as a core settlement option or simply keep it as one of several blockchains in a broader interoperability framework. SWIFT’s Strategy and Posture Neutral facilitator, not a disruptor: SWIFT has been explicit that it does not want to issue its own digital assets or pick winners. Its goal is to be the “messaging and interoperability layer” for 11,000+ member institutions. That makes direct, wholesale adoption of any single asset like… The post SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent months, there have been several discussions and debates regarding the international banking network SWIFT integrating Ripple’s XRP Ledger for real-time cross-border transactions. But how practical are these speculations? Can SWIFT actually onboard XRP Ledger to manage trillions in global transaction volume? We used a series of advanced prompts on OpenAI’s latest AI model to get a definitive answer and timeline. Latest Developments In The XRP and SWIFT Saga As of September 2025, the conversation around Ripple, XRP, and SWIFT has taken a fresh turn. SWIFT has been running trials with blockchain systems — including the XRP Ledger and Hedera — to test how distributed ledgers could plug into its cross-border payments infrastructure.  Sponsored Sponsored Meanwhile, Ripple has gained momentum with institutional adoption through tokenized money market funds and its RLUSD stablecoin. Regulatory clarity in the US has also reduced some uncertainty around XRP. 🚨 Brad Garlinghouse, CEO de Ripple: “Cross-border payments move in the trillions, yet SWIFT — a system designed over a decade ago — still dominates. It’s time to bring global finance into the modern era.”#XRP is the bridge. 🌉💎 pic.twitter.com/yTTdEHuOHA — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) September 23, 2025 Yet the picture is far from settled. SWIFT has not confirmed a formal partnership with Ripple. It also didn’t make any formal commitment to using XRP in production.  What remains unclear is whether SWIFT will treat XRP Ledger as a core settlement option or simply keep it as one of several blockchains in a broader interoperability framework. SWIFT’s Strategy and Posture Neutral facilitator, not a disruptor: SWIFT has been explicit that it does not want to issue its own digital assets or pick winners. Its goal is to be the “messaging and interoperability layer” for 11,000+ member institutions. That makes direct, wholesale adoption of any single asset like…

SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 08:05
Threshold
T$0.01551+0.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.06071+2.08%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06983+15.42%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.17-2.12%
GET
GET$0.005794-5.07%
XRP
XRP$2.8226+0.20%

In recent months, there have been several discussions and debates regarding the international banking network SWIFT integrating Ripple’s XRP Ledger for real-time cross-border transactions. But how practical are these speculations?

Can SWIFT actually onboard XRP Ledger to manage trillions in global transaction volume? We used a series of advanced prompts on OpenAI’s latest AI model to get a definitive answer and timeline.

Latest Developments In The XRP and SWIFT Saga

As of September 2025, the conversation around Ripple, XRP, and SWIFT has taken a fresh turn. SWIFT has been running trials with blockchain systems — including the XRP Ledger and Hedera — to test how distributed ledgers could plug into its cross-border payments infrastructure. 

Sponsored

Sponsored

Meanwhile, Ripple has gained momentum with institutional adoption through tokenized money market funds and its RLUSD stablecoin. Regulatory clarity in the US has also reduced some uncertainty around XRP.

Yet the picture is far from settled. SWIFT has not confirmed a formal partnership with Ripple. It also didn’t make any formal commitment to using XRP in production. 

What remains unclear is whether SWIFT will treat XRP Ledger as a core settlement option or simply keep it as one of several blockchains in a broader interoperability framework.

SWIFT’s Strategy and Posture

  • Neutral facilitator, not a disruptor: SWIFT has been explicit that it does not want to issue its own digital assets or pick winners. Its goal is to be the “messaging and interoperability layer” for 11,000+ member institutions. That makes direct, wholesale adoption of any single asset like XRP unlikely.
  • DLT sandboxing: SWIFT has tested multiple ledgers — XRP Ledger, Hedera, and others — for tokenized settlement and cross-border experiments. The framing is “plug-and-play” interoperability, not single-rail dependency.

Implication: XRP Ledger is one of the candidates in trials, but not the only one.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Technical Fit of XRPL

  • Speed & settlement finality: XRPL’s consensus mechanism offers 3 to 5 seconds settlement, with low fees, which matches SWIFT’s modernization goals.
  • Liquidity bridge: RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) already demonstrates using XRP to source cross-border liquidity, something SWIFT’s correspondent banking lacks.
  • Standards alignment: XRPL is ISO 20022-compatible, which matters since SWIFT is mandating migration by November 2025.

Implication: From a technical perspective, XRPL is compatible and could slot into SWIFT’s modernization strategy.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Implication: XRP’s legal position has improved. Yet, it’s still riskier for SWIFT to endorse outright compared with stablecoin integrations.

Institutional Momentum

  • Ripple has momentum: DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin project are examples of real tokenization use on XRPL.
  • Shariah compliance approvals also expand its market potential in Islamic finance.
  • SWIFT is watching where liquidity builds. If XRP consistently captures tokenized fund and settlement flows, its odds rise.

Implication: If Ripple keeps stacking institutional partnerships, SWIFT has a practical reason to treat XRPL as a viable option.

XRP and SWIFT: Realistic Scenario Vs Hype

Sponsored

Sponsored

  • Unrealistic: SWIFT adopting XRP exclusively or mandating its use across the network. That would contradict SWIFT’s neutral facilitator model and raise antitrust/regulatory concerns.
  • Plausible: SWIFT enabling banks to optionally use XRP Ledger as one of several settlement rails, alongside Hedera, Ethereum, or tokenized deposits. Think of SWIFT as an “orchestrator” that lets members plug in whichever asset or chain fits their compliance and liquidity needs.
  • Timeframe: If it happens, we’d likely see pilot integrations announced in 2026–2027, following ISO 20022’s full transition and after more liquidity forms in tokenized assets on XRPL.

Bottom Line

It is realistic that XRP Ledger becomes one of the ledgers integrated into SWIFT’s interoperability framework. 

However, it’s not realistic that SWIFT will integrate XRP exclusively or position it as the default backbone of global payments. 

The most likely outcome is a multi-rail setup, where XRP is available as an option for institutions that value its liquidity and settlement speed.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/swift-xrp-ledger-integration-probability/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004631-1.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016113-6.16%
MAY
MAY$0.0398-1.14%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Partager
Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00622-0.32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Partager
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Partager
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08554+0.43%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.73606+0.66%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

The Best Crypto Investment To Make Today Is Pepeto, Better Than Shiba Inu And Pepe