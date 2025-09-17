Swiss Banking Giants Complete Blockchain Study for Bank Deposits

2025/09/17 14:19
Some of Switzerland’s largest banks completed a proof-of-concept (PoC) that tested blockchain technology and smart contracts for interbank payments, marking what they said was the first legally binding bank payment via a public blockchain.

Under the umbrella of the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), UBS, PostFinance and Sygnum Bank conducted a feasibility study on blockchain-based deposit tokens and payments infrastructure, the SBA announced Tuesday.

The test initiated an offchain fiat money transfer triggered by payment instructions tokenized on the blockchain as a “deposit token.” The first use case executed a payment between bank customers of the participating banks, while the second tested an escrow-like process that exchanged deposit tokens for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) with automatically processed transactions.

The announcement touts the test as the first time banks have carried out a legally binding payment across institutions using bank deposits and a public blockchain.

Scalability challenges remain

The system’s underlying smart contracts enable “verifiable processes, technical security, and compliance with regulatory requirements,” said the SBA, adding that public blockchains with permissioned applications can trigger “legally binding” payments.

Related: Nasdaq-listed Helius announces $500M funding for Solana treasury

While the results confirm the “feasibility” of institutional payment using blockchain technology, scalability requires “additional design adjustments and increased cooperation with other banks, infrastructure providers, and authorities,” the SBA added.

The successful study may signal more interest toward blockchain-based payment rails from large financial institutions, accelerating the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Founded in Basel in 1912, the SBA is an umbrella organization of the Swiss banks that comprises about 265 organizations and more than 12,000 individuals.

Related: Standard Chartered venture arm to raise $250M for crypto fund: Report

UBS says interoperability possible

The study signals that interoperability between traditional bank deposits and public blockchains is becoming a “reality,” said Christoph Puhr, digital assets lead at UBS Group.

“This accelerates innovation in tokenized assets and makes it possible to actively shape the future of financial systems — both nationally and globally,” he added.

In the US, central banks are also experimenting with smart contracts and blockchain infrastructure.

Project Pine system overview. Source: BIS

In May, a joint research study by the US Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Innovation Center and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub Swiss Centre, found that smart contracts could offer central banks flexible and rapid-response tools in a tokenized financial system.

“The smart contract toolkit was fast and flexible,” the BIS wrote. “In hypothetical scenarios, the central bank was able to add and change tools instantly.”

Smart contract testing scenario. Source: BIS

The BIS report also acknowledged that central banks will likely face infrastructure challenges, as most existing systems lack advanced use cases.

Magazine: Crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them in stablecoin fight

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/swiss-banking-giants-blockchain-study-bank-deposits?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

PANews reported on September 17th that Newfire Technology Holdings Limited (1611.HK), Hong Kong's first publicly listed digital asset management platform, and Boyaa Interactive International Limited (0434.HK) announced a strategic partnership to jointly explore opportunities in the Web3 ecosystem. Newfire Technology will provide Boyaa Interactive with a digital asset compliance management program to support the development of its Web3 gaming ecosystem. It is reported that Boyaa Interactive has been deploying its Web3 strategy since 2023, and as of late August 2025, it has held approximately 3,670 bitcoins. Earlier news reported that Boyaa Interactive spent approximately HK$219 million this week to purchase a total of approximately 245 bitcoins .
Bitcoin
BTC$116,775.08+1.01%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0127-15.05%
China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

SMIC begins trials of China’s first advanced lithography tools.
The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003761+4.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791-7.70%
