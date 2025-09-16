Swiss Banks Achieve First Legally Binding Payment via Blockchain

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/16 21:53
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00556+10.80%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06642+8.38%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-1.93%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09277+12.61%

TLDR

  • Swiss banks UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum have completed the first legally binding payment using a public blockchain.
  • The proof-of-concept test showcased blockchain’s potential for interbank payments and smart contract applications.
  • The payment process involved tokenized deposit tokens used for fiat money transfers between bank customers.
  • The Swiss Bankers Association confirmed that the test proved the feasibility of blockchain technology for institutional payments.
  • The successful test highlights the growing interoperability between traditional banking systems and blockchain infrastructure.

Swiss banks have completed the first legally binding payment via a public blockchain, marking a major milestone. UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum Bank participated in a proof-of-concept (PoC) that tested blockchain technology and smart contracts for interbank payments. The project, coordinated by the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), demonstrates the potential of blockchain for future banking infrastructure.

Blockchain-Based Payment System Successfully Tested

The PoC involved blockchain-based deposit tokens used for interbank payments. The system tokenized fiat money transfer instructions on the blockchain as “deposit tokens.” The test demonstrated a payment between bank customers of the participating Swiss banks, and also tested an escrow-like process involving tokenized real-world assets.

This marks the first time banks have used a public blockchain for legally binding transactions. According to the SBA, the test proves the feasibility of institutional payments using blockchain technology.

Interoperability with Traditional Bank Deposits

The successful test of blockchain payments signals growing interoperability between traditional banking systems and blockchain. Christoph Puhr, UBS Group’s digital assets lead, noted that the PoC proves that “interoperability of bank money via public blockchains can become a reality.” He added that this innovation could accelerate developments in tokenized assets and reshape financial systems globally.

The test also showed the potential for increased cooperation among banks, infrastructure providers, and regulators to address scalability challenges. The SBA confirmed that scalability would require “additional design adjustments” to meet the needs of larger, more complex financial systems.

This development could pave the way for a new era in financial transactions, bringing decentralized finance (DeFi) closer to mainstream adoption. With Switzerland leading the way, other nations may soon follow suit, further integrating blockchain into the financial landscape.

Swiss Banks Set Stage for Future Innovations

Swiss banks’ success in testing blockchain-based payments may prompt more financial institutions to explore similar technologies. The experiment demonstrates how blockchain can be used in regulated, legally binding ways to process payments. The SBA highlighted that this proof of concept “accelerates innovation in tokenized assets,” which could revolutionize the future of global finance.

As global banks and central banks experiment with blockchain, Switzerland is positioning itself at the forefront of this innovation. The successful PoC adds to Switzerland’s reputation as a leader in financial technology. The development signals an important step toward integrating traditional banking with blockchain’s decentralized features, marking the future of financial services.

The post Swiss Banks Achieve First Legally Binding Payment via Blockchain appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.563+1.46%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Partager
Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

The Federal Reserve’s big decision is coming on Wednesday, when Chair Jerome Powell will confirm if the US central bank has made its first interest rate cut since 2024. Futures markets have already priced in a 25 basis point reduction, which would bring the federal funds target range to between 4.00% and 4.25%.  In the […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09296+12.78%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 22:09
Partager
US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator

US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator

Jonathan Gould will return to the OCC as Comptroller of the Currency to serve a five-year term following his nomination by US President Donald Trump.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.563+1.46%
Partager
PANews2025/07/11 06:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

US Senate confirms ex-Bitfury exec to lead OCC banking regulator

Airwallex founder says it’s time to short Circle

Ondo Partners with Pantera Capital to Launch $250 Million Investment Program for RWA Tokenization Projects