Swiss Banks Test Ethereum Payments for Interbank Settlements

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 01:12
Key Points:
  • Swiss banks’ successful Ethereum test highlights the shift towards blockchain-based interbank settlements.
  • Potential for broader financial ecosystem transformation.
  • Encourages regulatory compliance and future expansions.

Swiss banks UBS, PostFinance, and Sygnum have executed successful interbank payments on the Ethereum blockchain using deposit tokens, setting the stage for broader banking integration.

This pilot’s success highlights potential for decentralized finance in traditional banking, possibly impacting Ethereum’s role in financial ecosystems and prompting regulatory discussions on blockchain-based payment systems.

Swiss Banks and Ethereum: A Transformative Partnership

Major Swiss banks, including UBS and PostFinance, conducted successful tests on the Ethereum blockchain for interbank settlements. This initiative involves deposit tokens and aims to replace traditional systems. PostFinance, in particular, emphasizes integrating blockchain technology to expand its crypto services.

The initiative significantly transforms existing banking models by enabling a seamless digital financial transaction infrastructure. The project’s next phase involves more banks and regulators to scale up the application. This marks a pivotal change in banking operations by leveraging blockchain technology for legitimate settlements.

Ethereum Price Dynamics Amidst Swiss Banking Trials

Did you know? The successful Swiss pilot project demonstrates how blockchain can revolutionize traditional banking, reminiscent of the 2017 milestone when Swissquote offered crypto trading, setting the stage for broader institutional acceptance.

Ethereum’s current price stands at $4,463.01 with a market cap of $538.70 billion, commanding a market dominance of 13.48%, as per CoinMarketCap. Recent trading volumes show a decline of 25.21%, suggesting potential fluctuations amid market adjustments.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:04 UTC on September 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu researchers underline the initiative’s potential for reshaping global banking systems with regulatory collaboration. Future banking operations may increasingly rely on digital tokens, enhancing transparency, reducing costs, and ensuring security through blockchain technologies.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/swiss-banks-test-ethereum-settlements/

