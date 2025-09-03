Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Expands Institutional Investment Solutions to Germany and Liechtenstein

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:41
Sygnum has expanded its asset management offerings to institutional and wholesale investors in Germany and Liechtenstein, providing access to selected crypto investment solutions including exclusive, non‑directional, low‑volatility yield strategies. The Zurich‑based group said the move follows its successful Liechtenstein registration and leverages an EU liability‑umbrella distribution arrangement with Reuss Private Access AG to deliver institutional‑grade […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/swiss-crypto-bank-sygnum-expands-institutional-investment-solutions-to-germany-and-liechtenstein/

