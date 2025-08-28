Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Tokenizes Portion of $50M BTC‑Backed Loan for Ledn

Sygnum announced it arranged a $50 million BTC‑backed syndicated loan for Ledn, with a portion of the facility tokenized using Sygnum’s end‑to‑end issuance platform, marking a further step toward tokenized private credit for institutional and qualified investors.

The transaction, described as 2x oversubscribed, follows Sygnum’s August 2024 issuance of the industry’s first BTC‑backed syndicated loan and strengthens the firms’ financing relationship while providing Ledn clients continued access to liquidity. Sygnum said the tokenized instrument offers a fully collateralized, Bitcoin‑secured investment with strict collateral requirements, margin call protocols and liquidation mechanisms managed by the bank; Ledn framed the deal as expanding access to yield‑bearing, crypto‑collateralized debt without requiring holders to sell BTC. Executives at both firms positioned the move as a response to rising investor demand for inflation‑resistant income products and as an example of blending legacy finance and digital‑asset infrastructure to democratize access to private market credit.