The post SwissBorg Launches Cashback Program with $15M BORG Buyback Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Users are able to continue trading as normal while simultaneously lowering their effective costs since cashback is automatically applied. SwissBorg purchases tokens from the open market in order to support the program, and cashbacks are delivered in the form of $BORG. The most popular app in Europe for investing and earning cryptocurrency, SwissBorg, has announced the launch of its Cashback program, which will begin on September 30. This program will allow users to save up to 90% on trading fees with each trade they make. A conservative estimate of $15 million in yearly BORG buybacks is used to sustain the initiative. This is a twentyfold increase in comparison to the amount that was originally estimated for 2024. As a result of this rollout, SwissBorg users will now get cashback on each and every trade, with the rates growing in proportion to the amount of $BORG that they stake. Users are able to continue trading as normal while simultaneously lowering their effective costs since cashback is automatically applied, which eliminates the need for any further measures to be taken. SwissBorg purchases tokens from the open market in order to support the program, and cashbacks are delivered in the form of $BORG. Through the process of automatically staking each payout, tokens are removed from circulation, which contributes to the maintenance of purchase pressure. With the help of this mechanism, the cashback program is closely connected to the overall health and expansion of the SwissBorg ecosystem. Users advance toward higher Loyalty Ranks as they earn cashbacks via the process of auto-staking. Increasing one’s rank grants access to a variety of advantages, such as increased yield rates, the opportunity to participate in unique pre-TGE deals, and the possibility of receiving rewards and airdrops. Cyrus Fazel, Co-Founder and CEO of SwissBorg stated: “The cashback campaign aligns user benefits with… The post SwissBorg Launches Cashback Program with $15M BORG Buyback Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Users are able to continue trading as normal while simultaneously lowering their effective costs since cashback is automatically applied. SwissBorg purchases tokens from the open market in order to support the program, and cashbacks are delivered in the form of $BORG. The most popular app in Europe for investing and earning cryptocurrency, SwissBorg, has announced the launch of its Cashback program, which will begin on September 30. This program will allow users to save up to 90% on trading fees with each trade they make. A conservative estimate of $15 million in yearly BORG buybacks is used to sustain the initiative. This is a twentyfold increase in comparison to the amount that was originally estimated for 2024. As a result of this rollout, SwissBorg users will now get cashback on each and every trade, with the rates growing in proportion to the amount of $BORG that they stake. Users are able to continue trading as normal while simultaneously lowering their effective costs since cashback is automatically applied, which eliminates the need for any further measures to be taken. SwissBorg purchases tokens from the open market in order to support the program, and cashbacks are delivered in the form of $BORG. Through the process of automatically staking each payout, tokens are removed from circulation, which contributes to the maintenance of purchase pressure. With the help of this mechanism, the cashback program is closely connected to the overall health and expansion of the SwissBorg ecosystem. Users advance toward higher Loyalty Ranks as they earn cashbacks via the process of auto-staking. Increasing one’s rank grants access to a variety of advantages, such as increased yield rates, the opportunity to participate in unique pre-TGE deals, and the possibility of receiving rewards and airdrops. Cyrus Fazel, Co-Founder and CEO of SwissBorg stated: “The cashback campaign aligns user benefits with…

SwissBorg Launches Cashback Program with $15M BORG Buyback Plan

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:56
GET
GET$0.005794-3.86%
FORM
FORM$1.1141-7.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016051-7.64%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2694-12.90%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-0.65%
  • Users are able to continue trading as normal while simultaneously lowering their effective costs since cashback is automatically applied.
  • SwissBorg purchases tokens from the open market in order to support the program, and cashbacks are delivered in the form of $BORG.

The most popular app in Europe for investing and earning cryptocurrency, SwissBorg, has announced the launch of its Cashback program, which will begin on September 30. This program will allow users to save up to 90% on trading fees with each trade they make. A conservative estimate of $15 million in yearly BORG buybacks is used to sustain the initiative. This is a twentyfold increase in comparison to the amount that was originally estimated for 2024.

As a result of this rollout, SwissBorg users will now get cashback on each and every trade, with the rates growing in proportion to the amount of $BORG that they stake. Users are able to continue trading as normal while simultaneously lowering their effective costs since cashback is automatically applied, which eliminates the need for any further measures to be taken.

SwissBorg purchases tokens from the open market in order to support the program, and cashbacks are delivered in the form of $BORG. Through the process of automatically staking each payout, tokens are removed from circulation, which contributes to the maintenance of purchase pressure. With the help of this mechanism, the cashback program is closely connected to the overall health and expansion of the SwissBorg ecosystem.

Users advance toward higher Loyalty Ranks as they earn cashbacks via the process of auto-staking. Increasing one’s rank grants access to a variety of advantages, such as increased yield rates, the opportunity to participate in unique pre-TGE deals, and the possibility of receiving rewards and airdrops.

Cyrus Fazel, Co-Founder and CEO of SwissBorg stated:

SwissBorg is the most prominent cryptocurrency wealth management platform that is driven by the community. It was developed in Switzerland and is licensed in the European Union. SwissBorg is not only dedicated to trust and transparency, but it is also on a mission to democratize the future of finance in order to make it possible for everyone to access financial independence. At the heart of it all is the revolutionary Meta-Exchange, which establishes a seamless connection to a number of different centralized and decentralised exchanges in order to provide consumers with the greatest possible opportunities for liquidity and pricing. In addition to trading, SwissBorg provides customers with tailored yield strategies via DeFi. Additionally, the Alpha Pre-Sales gives users the ability to access early Web3 prospects. The Swissborg token, known as BORG, is at the center of the company’s ecosystem and offers its holders a wide range of financial and other advantages.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/swissborg-launches-cashback-program-with-15m-borg-buyback-plan/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016041-7.63%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001719+0.17%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006864+6.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1413+59.12%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

The post ‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A “combo” ETF  Crypto ETF trailblazer  Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert has reacted to the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund  (GDLC), the very first multi-crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), describing it as “groundbreaking.”  “Grayscale continues to be the first mover, driving new product innovations that bridge tradfi and digital assets,” Silbert said while commenting on the news.  Peter Mintzberg, chief executive officer at Graysacle, claims that the team behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency asset manager is working “expeditiously” in order to bring the product to the market.  A “combo” ETF  The ETF in question offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as several other major altcoins, including the Ripple-linked XRP token, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). XRP, for instance, has a 5.2% share of the fund, making it the third-largest constituent.  The fund initially debuted as a private placement for accredited investors back in early 2018, and its shares later became available on over-the-counter (OTC) markets.  In early July, the SEC approved the conversion of GDLC into an ETF, but it was then abruptly halted for a “review” shortly after this.  As of Sept. 17, the fund currently has a total of $915.6 million in assets.  Crypto ETF trailblazer  It is worth noting that Grayscale is usually credited with kickstarting the cryptocurrency ETF craze by winning its court case against the SEC.  The SEC ended up approving Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 and then followed up with Ethereum ETFs.  Grayscale’s flagship GBTC currently boasts more than $20.5 billion in net assets, according to data provided by SoSoValue.  Source: https://u.today/groundbreaking-barry-silbert-reacts-to-approval-of-etf-with-xrp-exposure
Union
U$0.009984-3.03%
Solana
SOL$215.94-2.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,170.29-0.66%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

‘Groundbreaking’: Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves