SwissBorg Launches Cashback Program with $15M BORG Buyback Plan

The most popular app in Europe for investing and earning cryptocurrency, SwissBorg, has announced the launch of its Cashback program, which will begin on September 30. This program will allow users to save up to 90% on trading fees with each trade they make. A conservative estimate of $15 million in yearly BORG buybacks is used to sustain the initiative. This is a twentyfold increase in comparison to the amount that was originally estimated for 2024.

As a result of this rollout, SwissBorg users will now get cashback on each and every trade, with the rates growing in proportion to the amount of $BORG that they stake. Users are able to continue trading as normal while simultaneously lowering their effective costs since cashback is automatically applied, which eliminates the need for any further measures to be taken.

SwissBorg purchases tokens from the open market in order to support the program, and cashbacks are delivered in the form of $BORG. Through the process of automatically staking each payout, tokens are removed from circulation, which contributes to the maintenance of purchase pressure. With the help of this mechanism, the cashback program is closely connected to the overall health and expansion of the SwissBorg ecosystem.

Users advance toward higher Loyalty Ranks as they earn cashbacks via the process of auto-staking. Increasing one’s rank grants access to a variety of advantages, such as increased yield rates, the opportunity to participate in unique pre-TGE deals, and the possibility of receiving rewards and airdrops.

SwissBorg is the most prominent cryptocurrency wealth management platform that is driven by the community. It was developed in Switzerland and is licensed in the European Union. SwissBorg is not only dedicated to trust and transparency, but it is also on a mission to democratize the future of finance in order to make it possible for everyone to access financial independence. At the heart of it all is the revolutionary Meta-Exchange, which establishes a seamless connection to a number of different centralized and decentralised exchanges in order to provide consumers with the greatest possible opportunities for liquidity and pricing. In addition to trading, SwissBorg provides customers with tailored yield strategies via DeFi. Additionally, the Alpha Pre-Sales gives users the ability to access early Web3 prospects. The Swissborg token, known as BORG, is at the center of the company’s ecosystem and offers its holders a wide range of financial and other advantages.