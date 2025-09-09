SwissBorg loses 193K SOL in Solana exploit

Key Takeaways

SwissBorg lost 192,600 SOL worth $41.5 million in a security incident on the Solana blockchain today, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT.

The crypto asset management platform has not yet provided details about the nature of the exploit or how the funds were compromised.