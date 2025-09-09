SwissBorg loses $41M in Solana following API-related hack

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/09 11:28

SwissBorg, a Swiss crypto wealth management platform, suffered a $41 million hack on Sept. 8 after attackers exploited a vulnerability in a partner’s API.

Summary
  • SwissBorg lost $41M in SOL after a September 8 hack exploiting partner Kiln’s API.
  • Only 1% of users were affected, with treasury funds covering losses.
  • The incident highlights rising risks from API vulnerabilities in DeFi.

The company confirmed the breach in an X post on the same day, assuring users that core systems and other services remained unaffected.

API flaw linked to Kiln partner

The exploit stemmed from SwissBorg’s integration with staking provider Kiln. Hackers manipulated the API connection the Solana (SOL) Earn program used, siphoning off about 192,600 SOL tokens. The tokens, valued at between $41 million and $41.5 million, were moved to a new wallet that is now flagged as the ‘SwissBorg Exploiter’ on Solscan.

The stolen funds represent almost half of SwissBorg’s total Solana reserves of $72.6 million. Despite the size of the loss, the company stressed that only around 1% of users were directly affected, with no impact on other Earn products or the SwissBorg app.

SwissBorg’s recovery plan

SwissBorg outlined its immediate actions to protect users in its public statement. The company has allocated assets from its own Solana treasury to cover the majority of user losses, with final compensation amounts still being determined. Chief executive officer Cyrus Fazel described the incident as “a bad day, but not a fatal one,” highlighting the firm’s financial stability.

To track down the stolen assets, SwissBorg is working with blockchain investigators, white-hat hackers, and security partners like Fireblocks and the Solana Foundation. Exchanges have already blocked some of the transactions connected to the exploit. To prevent similar breaches, the platform also promised to improve third-party risk oversight and strengthen security protocols.

Broader security concerns in crypto

Discussions concerning third-party integration and API dependency vulnerabilities in the crypto industry have been triggered by the incident. It adds to a string of exploits in September, including a $2.4 million attack on Nemo Protocol, a decentralized finance project on Sui (SUI). 

While SwissBorg’s transparency and commitment to reimbursing users have been praised, the hack underscores ongoing risks for staking programs and DeFi services. For updates and recovery plan announcements, the company has directed users to its official X account.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, in the early morning of the 22nd local time, after the news of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities came
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+1.92%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002001+1.31%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:48
Partager
LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock. The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141+1.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304+1.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.15903+1.06%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 23:43
Partager
A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Author: Blockworks Compiled by: Felix, PANews The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) appears to be in the final stages, with an
Union
U$0.01079-5.68%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02516-0.43%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 10:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving the Market Shift?

Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high