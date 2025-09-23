The post SwissBorg to launch $15M-backed cashback program on trading fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SwissBorg, the European crypto investing app, will roll out a new cashback program starting September 30, allowing users to save up to 90% on trading fees, according to details shared with Finbold on Tuesday, September 23. The initiative will be supported by an estimated $15 million in annual BORG buybacks, a twentyfold increase compared to 2024. Cashbacks distributed in BORG Under the program, cashback is applied automatically to every trade, with higher rates available to users staking larger amounts of BORG tokens. Rewards are distributed in BORG, which SwissBorg will purchase on the open market, removing tokens from circulation through auto-staking. This mechanism links trading activity with continuous buy pressure on BORG and ties the program’s growth to the wider ecosystem. “The cashback campaign aligns user benefits with the growth of our ecosystem,” said Cyrus Fazel, Co-Founder and CEO of SwissBorg. “By linking trading activity to sustained BORG buybacks, we’re creating a straightforward way for users to reduce fees while strengthening the long-term stability of our token and platform.” As cashbacks are auto-staked, users advance in SwissBorg’s Loyalty Ranks, which unlock further benefits such as boosted yield rates, access to pre-TGE deals, and eligibility for rewards and airdrops. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/swissborg-to-launch-15m-backed-cashback-program-on-trading-fees/The post SwissBorg to launch $15M-backed cashback program on trading fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SwissBorg, the European crypto investing app, will roll out a new cashback program starting September 30, allowing users to save up to 90% on trading fees, according to details shared with Finbold on Tuesday, September 23. The initiative will be supported by an estimated $15 million in annual BORG buybacks, a twentyfold increase compared to 2024. Cashbacks distributed in BORG Under the program, cashback is applied automatically to every trade, with higher rates available to users staking larger amounts of BORG tokens. Rewards are distributed in BORG, which SwissBorg will purchase on the open market, removing tokens from circulation through auto-staking. This mechanism links trading activity with continuous buy pressure on BORG and ties the program’s growth to the wider ecosystem. “The cashback campaign aligns user benefits with the growth of our ecosystem,” said Cyrus Fazel, Co-Founder and CEO of SwissBorg. “By linking trading activity to sustained BORG buybacks, we’re creating a straightforward way for users to reduce fees while strengthening the long-term stability of our token and platform.” As cashbacks are auto-staked, users advance in SwissBorg’s Loyalty Ranks, which unlock further benefits such as boosted yield rates, access to pre-TGE deals, and eligibility for rewards and airdrops. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/swissborg-to-launch-15m-backed-cashback-program-on-trading-fees/

2025/09/23 21:06
SwissBorg, the European crypto investing app, will roll out a new cashback program starting September 30, allowing users to save up to 90% on trading fees, according to details shared with Finbold on Tuesday, September 23.

The initiative will be supported by an estimated $15 million in annual BORG buybacks, a twentyfold increase compared to 2024.

Cashbacks distributed in BORG

Under the program, cashback is applied automatically to every trade, with higher rates available to users staking larger amounts of BORG tokens. Rewards are distributed in BORG, which SwissBorg will purchase on the open market, removing tokens from circulation through auto-staking.

This mechanism links trading activity with continuous buy pressure on BORG and ties the program’s growth to the wider ecosystem.

As cashbacks are auto-staked, users advance in SwissBorg’s Loyalty Ranks, which unlock further benefits such as boosted yield rates, access to pre-TGE deals, and eligibility for rewards and airdrops.

