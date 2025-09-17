Symbiotic, Chainlink, and Lombard Partner For Cross-Chain Bitcoin Transfers

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/17 10:00
Capverse
CAP$0.15399+1.71%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23275+2.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.519+1.18%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08887-1.57%

Symbiotic, Chainlink, and Lombard have unveiled their collaboration to launch the industry-first cryptoeconomic guarantee layer for secure cross-chain Bitcoin transfers.

Symbiotic, Chainlink, And Lombard Team Up

On Monday, staking protocol Symbiotic announced its partnership with decentralized oracle provider Chainlink and Bitcoin DeFi protocol Lombard to launch the industry’s first-of-its-kind guarantee layer for cross-chain Bitcoin transfers.

The collaboration integrates Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to secure transfers of Lombard Staked Bitcoin (LBTC) across blockchains. Additionally, it introduces two new Symbiotic vaults, backed by a Symbiotic-powered monitoring network that verifies LBTC transfers via CCIP and issues alerts in case of discrepancies, the team detailed.

One of the staking vaults will hold up to $100 million of Chainlink’s native token, LINK, while the other will have 20 million of Lombard’s upcoming native token, BARD.

Notably, the Bitcoin DeFi protocol recently discussed the launch of its native token on X, stating, “Lombard is redefining how Bitcoin moves. At the core of this movement is BARD.” The protocol revealed that the tokenomics will be shared on September 16, while the airdrop and other participant allocation claims will take place on September 18.

The integration will introduce immediate token utility for BARD holders, the announcement explained, by enabling staking into the vault via the Lombard App to secure cross-chain LBTC transfers while earning up to 15% APY.

Moreover, Symbiotic’s modular architecture will allow Lombard and partners to dynamically customize protection levels, with value transferred and no disruption to ongoing operations, “positioning this model as foundational infrastructure for the next generation of cross-chain DeFi security.”

‘A New Standard’ For Cross-Chain Bitcoin Transfers

According to the statement, the integration will deliver a “dual-layer protection system that scales with demand while setting a new standard for cross-chain Bitcoin derivatives” by combining Symbiotic’s permissionless restaking, CCIP’s modular security, and Lombard’s Bitcoin infrastructure.

Misha Putiatin, Symbiotic’s co-founder, affirmed that the protocol “turns passive crypto assets into modular, active security infrastructure,” adding that “Integrating our restaking framework with Chainlink CCIP for cross-chain LBTC transfers showcases how decentralized collateral can be deployed quickly and permissionlessly to reinforce cross-chain value flows and deliver tangible benefits to end users.”

Meanwhile, Jacob Phillips, Lombard’s Co-founder, highlighted that LBTC is “a chain asset, meeting demand across networks rather than being confined to one.” He noted that holders seek the freedom to move their Bitcoin wherever the best opportunities are, but without compromising security.

To address that, Phillips explained that “pairing CCIP’s modular architecture with Symbiotic’s restaked collateral gives our community stronger economic guarantees through staking. Each BARD staked reinforces the robustness of LBTC, aligning incentives and strengthening the integrity of our interoperability stack.”

chainlink, Bitcoin, btc, btcusdt

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

From Bitcoin reserve asset allocation to mining business, from ecological investment to infrastructure construction, Tether is penetrating deeply into the nerve center of the new global financial order. Because of Tether's deep penetration in the Bitcoin system, its actions have also triggered more and more conspiracy theories and heated discussions overseas, questioning whether it has artificially pushed up the price of Bitcoin by continuously issuing USDT, and built a "closed-loop bubble" with Bitcoin reserves, gold support and USDT issuance.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,430.8+1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08703-0.29%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135171+1.07%
Partager
PANews2025/06/13 09:00
Partager
Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

Circle launches USDC on HyperEVM with CCTP V2, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and expanding institutional access to regulated stablecoin liquidity. Circle has launched native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, a high-speed blockchain in the Hyperliquid ecosystem. This enables developers, traders and institutions to access USDC on HyperEVM. The updated Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP V2) […] The post Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23276+2.14%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01699-5.71%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/17 10:00
Partager
A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
SOON
SOON$0.3161+1.47%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003755-4.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02523--%
Partager
Brave Newcoin2025/09/17 10:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

Circle Expands USDC Stablecoin Access to Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM

A Quantum Attack on Bitcoin: How Soon Before Your Crypto Wallet Is at Risk?

Qianxun Technology will acquire Web3 financial technology company Punk Code for no more than HK$25 million

How To Trade Bitcoin Into September FOMC, Top Analyst Reveals