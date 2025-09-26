The post T-REX Announces Official Launch of Its Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Amid efforts to remediate one of Web3’s most persistent challenges —inefficient value distribution —T-REX, an Arbitrum-backed data and engagement infrastructure for Web3, has announced the official launch of its platform today. While this marks a major milestone in the platform’s journey, it is a step closer to achieving its mission of bolstering structural efficiency in the Web3 space. While it has secured a massive $17 million from investors, including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Framework Ventures, North Island Ventures, and Portal Ventures, the launch has seen T-REX introduce an “intelligence layer” for Web3, a data-driven system designed to connect projects with users more effectively, strengthen community growth, and improve the long-term health of token ecosystems. T-REX understands that the distribution of value, including the flow of incentives, rewards, and attention, across Web3 remains structurally flawed. This is usually because mechanisms deployed in recent token launches tend to over-reward short-term participants while overlooking genuine long-term contributors. Advertisement &nbsp To address this loophole, T-REC features the 5D Persona, a multi-dimensional, privacy-preserving profile that represents users across demographics, assets, social signals, interests, and knowledge.  While these personas are designed to evolve with user behavior, they create a more accurate representation over time. This enables the profiles to feed into the platform’s Intelligence Flywheel, a feedback loop that matches the right users with the right projects, calibrates incentive levels, and measures actual contributions.  Meanwhile, outcomes generated from the system are fed back to refine future campaigns and activities, helping T-REX to curtail fraud and efficiently increase return on… The post T-REX Announces Official Launch of Its Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Amid efforts to remediate one of Web3’s most persistent challenges —inefficient value distribution —T-REX, an Arbitrum-backed data and engagement infrastructure for Web3, has announced the official launch of its platform today. While this marks a major milestone in the platform’s journey, it is a step closer to achieving its mission of bolstering structural efficiency in the Web3 space. While it has secured a massive $17 million from investors, including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Framework Ventures, North Island Ventures, and Portal Ventures, the launch has seen T-REX introduce an “intelligence layer” for Web3, a data-driven system designed to connect projects with users more effectively, strengthen community growth, and improve the long-term health of token ecosystems. T-REX understands that the distribution of value, including the flow of incentives, rewards, and attention, across Web3 remains structurally flawed. This is usually because mechanisms deployed in recent token launches tend to over-reward short-term participants while overlooking genuine long-term contributors. Advertisement &nbsp To address this loophole, T-REC features the 5D Persona, a multi-dimensional, privacy-preserving profile that represents users across demographics, assets, social signals, interests, and knowledge.  While these personas are designed to evolve with user behavior, they create a more accurate representation over time. This enables the profiles to feed into the platform’s Intelligence Flywheel, a feedback loop that matches the right users with the right projects, calibrates incentive levels, and measures actual contributions.  Meanwhile, outcomes generated from the system are fed back to refine future campaigns and activities, helping T-REX to curtail fraud and efficiently increase return on…

T-REX Announces Official Launch of Its Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 03:37
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Amid efforts to remediate one of Web3’s most persistent challenges —inefficient value distribution —T-REX, an Arbitrum-backed data and engagement infrastructure for Web3, has announced the official launch of its platform today.

While this marks a major milestone in the platform’s journey, it is a step closer to achieving its mission of bolstering structural efficiency in the Web3 space.

While it has secured a massive $17 million from investors, including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Framework Ventures, North Island Ventures, and Portal Ventures, the launch has seen T-REX introduce an “intelligence layer” for Web3, a data-driven system designed to connect projects with users more effectively, strengthen community growth, and improve the long-term health of token ecosystems.

T-REX understands that the distribution of value, including the flow of incentives, rewards, and attention, across Web3 remains structurally flawed. This is usually because mechanisms deployed in recent token launches tend to over-reward short-term participants while overlooking genuine long-term contributors.

To address this loophole, T-REC features the 5D Persona, a multi-dimensional, privacy-preserving profile that represents users across demographics, assets, social signals, interests, and knowledge. 

While these personas are designed to evolve with user behavior, they create a more accurate representation over time. This enables the profiles to feed into the platform’s Intelligence Flywheel, a feedback loop that matches the right users with the right projects, calibrates incentive levels, and measures actual contributions. 

Meanwhile, outcomes generated from the system are fed back to refine future campaigns and activities, helping T-REX to curtail fraud and efficiently increase return on investment.

Joyce Yim, CEO and Cofounder of T-REX, commented on the launc,h saying;

“Airdrops and point systems have become blunt instruments. They often attract mercenary actors rather than genuine participants, leading to high cost and weak retention.” 

With its ability to combine identity, attribution, and incentive distribution into a single compounding system, T-REX stands out in the Web3 ecosystem. Joyce further emphasized this saying;

“Most tools today focus on one piece of the puzzle — whether it’s identity verification or campaign management. We are building the infrastructure that connects them so that value can flow more efficiently across the entire ecosystem.”

T-REX to Release Digital Art Collection on Arbitrum

The announcement further revealed that T-REX is planning to launch Rexy, a 3,333-piece NFT collection on Arbitrum, scheduled for release in October.

The launch of Rexy stands as the first contribution-proof NFT, deeply integrated with T-REX’s core intelligence engine. While Rexy will not be publicly sold, its distribution logic is tied to the platform’s data systems. 

As such, the Intelligence Flywheel continuously analyzes user personas to identify participants who have made significant, verifiable contributions to Web3 and closely align with the long-term ecosystem value.

The collection will be distributed via an invite-only whitelist to participants who have demonstrated significant contributions in Web3 or within the T-REX ecosystem.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/t-rex-announces-official-launch-of-its-intelligence-layer-to-fix-web3s-value-distribution-problem/

