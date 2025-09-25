T-REX Persona System is now live, with plans to release Rexy NFT in October

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, T-REX, the Web3 data and interaction infrastructure on Arbitrum, announced the launch of its Persona System and released its product blueprint, aiming to solve the long-standing incentive imbalance and user mismatch problems in Web3 through its innovative 5D Persona (multi-dimensional user portrait) and AI intelligent engine.

T-REX was developed by EVG and has secured $17 million in investment from leading institutions including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Portal Ventures, North Island Ventures and Framework Ventures.

Joyce Yim, co-founder of T-Rex, said: "Our goal is to create a fair and intelligent value discovery and matching engine for Web3, so that every value can be matched efficiently." According to T-REX's blueprint, the core product 5D Persona is now online, the AI matching system is in training, and Rexy NFT is scheduled to be launched in October.