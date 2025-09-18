Taiko adopts Chainlink oracles to power market data

Ethereum Layer 2 project Taiko has named Chainlink Data Streams as its official oracle infrastructure, introducing sub-second, tamper-proof market data across its rollup network.

The integration, announced Wednesday, is designed to accelerate DeFi application development on Taiko’s based rollup architecture, which relies on Ethereum validators for transaction sequencing and censorship resistance.

Chainlink oracles, which have already secured more than $100 billion in decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, have facilitated over $25 trillion in transaction value. By embedding Chainlink’s infrastructure into its ecosystem, Taiko aims to give developers access to liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads, flexible reporting schemas, and institutional-grade market data.

The integration also allows macroeconomic data, including figures from the US Department of Commerce, to be posted onchain.

Taiko Chief Operating Officer Joaquin Mendes said adopting Chainlink ensures the network has “secure, high-fidelity market data” that can support advanced financial products such as lending protocols and derivatives platforms.

Mendes emphasized the project’s alignment with Ethereum’s decentralization ethos and its ambition to attract institutional capital.

Chainlink Labs’ Chief Business Officer Johann Eid said the partnership positions Taiko to “unlock significant DeFi innovation” while providing institutions with reliable infrastructure. Beyond DeFi, the collaboration is framed as a step toward enabling tokenized real-world assets and enterprise smart contract applications.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

