Taiko adopts Chainlink oracles to power market data

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 01:13
CreatorBid
BID$0.10261+2.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.06369-0.17%
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08637-3.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002076+22.69%
Taiko
TAIKO$0.4089-0.17%

Ethereum Layer 2 project Taiko has named Chainlink Data Streams as its official oracle infrastructure, introducing sub-second, tamper-proof market data across its rollup network.

The integration, announced Wednesday, is designed to accelerate DeFi application development on Taiko’s based rollup architecture, which relies on Ethereum validators for transaction sequencing and censorship resistance.

Chainlink oracles, which have already secured more than $100 billion in decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, have facilitated over $25 trillion in transaction value. By embedding Chainlink’s infrastructure into its ecosystem, Taiko aims to give developers access to liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads, flexible reporting schemas, and institutional-grade market data.

The integration also allows macroeconomic data, including figures from the US Department of Commerce, to be posted onchain.

Taiko Chief Operating Officer Joaquin Mendes said adopting Chainlink ensures the network has “secure, high-fidelity market data” that can support advanced financial products such as lending protocols and derivatives platforms. 

Mendes emphasized the project’s alignment with Ethereum’s decentralization ethos and its ambition to attract institutional capital.

Chainlink Labs’ Chief Business Officer Johann Eid said the partnership positions Taiko to “unlock significant DeFi innovation” while providing institutions with reliable infrastructure. Beyond DeFi, the collaboration is framed as a step toward enabling tokenized real-world assets and enterprise smart contract applications.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/taiko-adopts-chainlink-oracles

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5236-0.68%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12665+0.22%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

MARA Holdings, the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner by market capitalization, unveiled an $850 million private offering of zero-coupon convertible notes due 2032.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003716-1.24%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00587-2.49%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:58
Partager
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

PANews reported on July 23 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2773+2.67%
Partager
PANews2025/07/23 17:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

MARA engineers $850m financial flywheel to fuel Bitcoin buying spree

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$51.5214 million

Here’s why Bitcon mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging

CME Group (CME) Stock: Gains on Upcoming Launch of Solana and XRP Futures Options