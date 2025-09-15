Taproot creators didn’t foresee its ‘trolling value’ — Bitcoin dev

Coinstats
2025/09/15
Bitcoin Core developer Jimmy Song said the Taproot upgrade hasn’t lived up to the hype, claiming it has failed to deliver on promised privacy and security features.

Bitcoin developers behind the Taproot upgrade didn’t account for the “social attack surface” that enabled Ordinals, BRC-20s, and other nonfinancial transactions to flood the network with spam, says a Bitcoin developer. 

“What they ignore is that Taproot had significant trolling value as the upgrade that Bitcoiners were placing their hopes in,” Bitcoin Core developer Jimmy Song said in an X video on Sunday, adding:

Song — who referred to Ordinals as a “fiat scam” last year — claimed that Taproot has failed to live up to the hype because it didn’t deliver on the privacy and security features promised. 

