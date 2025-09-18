Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Crypto News

Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025.

The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels. At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption.

Tapzi Presale Draws Attention

While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements.

Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards.

Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI!

The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch.

This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now.

Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI

Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin traded close to $114,000.

Market trackers later recorded Bitcoin at $115,148 with daily trading volumes above $51 billion. The figure marked a one-day increase of 1.04% and a weekly rise of 2.56%. The quick pullback and recovery reflected the ongoing volatility that often accompanies inflation-related data releases.

CPI figures remain a key driver for digital assets as traders watch how inflation trends affect expectations for monetary policy. Volatility during these announcements often extends beyond Bitcoin to the wider market.

Tokenomics and Competitive Structure

Tapzi’s design sets it apart from projects that depend heavily on constant token emissions. Its economy is based on player-funded prize pools, ensuring the system does not rely on continual inflows of new users to function. TAPZI tokens are required to enter matches, join tournaments, and unlock higher-level games, creating steady demand within the platform.

The supply is fixed at five billion tokens. Allocations cover presale buyers, liquidity pools, the team, and community rewards. Team tokens are locked for a year with gradual vesting afterward. Presale tokens are also released in stages, helping prevent market volatility at launch.

Observers note that this approach offers an example of structured tokenomics. For fintech startups, Tapzi provides a model of how scarcity, utility, and incentives can be combined in a sustainable framework. The system may also be applied beyond gaming, including areas such as payroll and digital payment solutions.

Roadmap and Market Position

Tapzi’s roadmap extends past the presale. By the end of 2025, the platform plans to introduce competitive tournaments, rankings, and liquidity pools on BNB Smart Chain. Expansion for 2026 includes NFT avatars, cosmetic upgrades, and partnerships with gaming guilds and streamers. A developer toolkit is also scheduled, opening Tapzi to third-party games. Cross-chain launches on Ethereum, Polygon, and TON are planned to broaden reach.

The global gaming industry is valued at more than $400 billion, and projections indicate further growth over the next decade. Tapzi seeks to capture part of this market by offering skill-based competition with blockchain settlement. Its approach appeals to those seeking both entertainment and exposure to early-stage digital assets.

Conclusion: Next Crypto To Explode – Tapzi

Bitcoin’s reaction to the CPI report confirmed once again its sensitivity to macroeconomic data. Yet while the largest cryptocurrency traded with volatility, the presale market drew focus. Tapzi’s token sale has gained momentum, with its structured model and roadmap placing it among the best cryptocurrency opportunities discussed this month.

Its combination of skill-based gaming, fixed supply, and staged token release is positioning Tapzi as one of the best coins to invest in during 2025, alongside Bitcoin’s established dominance in the market.

