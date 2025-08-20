Target picks Michael Fiddelke as CEO to replace Brian Cornell

Target’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Fiddelke. Courtesy of Target

Target on Wednesday said that company veteran Michael Fiddelke will become its next CEO at a critical point in its effort to break out of a sales slump and win back Wall Street’s favor. Fiddelke, the company’s 49-year-old chief operating officer and former chief financial officer, will succeed Brian Cornell effective Feb. 1. Cornell, who took the helm of the cheap chic retailer in 2014, will transition to the role of executive chair on Target’s board of directors. The Minneapolis-based retailer made the announcement on the same day it reported fiscal second-quarter results. It topped Wall Street’s quarterly sales and earnings expectations, but stuck by a full-year outlook that forecasts another annual sales decline. Fiddelke steps into Target’s top role as the discounter tries to find its footing and get back to growth. Target’s annual sales have been roughly flat for the past four years after the company’s sales soared during the Covid pandemic.

On a call with reporters, Fiddelke said he is “stepping in with urgency to rebuild momentum and return to profitable growth.” He laid out three priorities: Reestablishing Target’s reputation as a retailer with stylish and unique items, providing a more consistent customer experience and using technology more effectively to operate an efficient business. “We’ve built a solid foundation, and we’re proud of the many ways that Target is unique in American retail,” he said. “We also have real work in front of us.” Fiddelke is a 20-year Target veteran. During his decades with the company, he has held leadership roles across merchandising, finance, operations and human resources. He became Target’s chief financial officer in late 2019 and stepped into the role of chief operating officer in early 2024. In May, he was tapped to oversee a new effort, the Enterprise Acceleration Office, created to turn around Target’s results. Target cut its full-year outlook in May and reiterated that guidance on Wednesday, saying that it expects a low-single-digit percentage point decline in sales this fiscal year.

