Target (TGT) Q2 2025 earnings

In an aerial view, a Target store is seen on August 11, 2025 in Austin, Texas.

Target will report fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday, as investors look for signs that the struggling discounter is getting back on track.

Here’s what Wall Street expects for the company’s most recent three-month period, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $2.03 expected

$2.03 expected Revenue: $24.93 billion expected

The Minneapolis-based retailer’s annual sales have been roughly stagnant for about four years. Shares of Target have tumbled about 60% from their all-time high in late 2021.

The big-box retailer’s problems have only compounded this year: store traffic has fallen almost every week since late January, according to Placer.ai, an analytics firm that uses anonymized data from mobile devices to estimate overall visits to locations. Target’s stock has dropped 22% in 2025 alone.

In interviews with CNBC, customers and former employees said Target has lost some of the unique traits that set it apart from competitors, such as its eye-catching merchandise, well-kept stores and attentive customer service.

Higher tariffs have added to Target’s challenges. About half of what Target sells is imported, the company has said.

And last week, Ulta Beauty and Target announced they are ending a deal that opened mini beauty shops in nearly a third of Target’s stores. The partnership, which also added Ulta’s beauty brands to Target’s website, will end in August 2026. Target had spoken about the addition of Ulta shops as a traffic-driver and a boost to its beauty category.