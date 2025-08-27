Taylor Swift Announces Engagement To Travis Kelce

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on American-made crypto projects. This filing came just […]