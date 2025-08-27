Topline
Billionaire pop star Taylor Swift announced she is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, two years after the couple began their highly publicized relationship that has captivated Swifties and become a major talking point on NFL broadcasts.
Swift and Kelce began their highly publicized relationship in 2023. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Key Facts
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/08/26/taylor-swift-announces-engagement-to-travis-kelce/