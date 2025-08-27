Taylor Swift Mania With The NFL Enters Year 3

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 04:26
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.3212+3.27%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0258+3.30%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5886+7.62%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03942-9.40%

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift reacts during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Taylor Swift mania is set to enter its third NFL season as the 35-year-old’s connection to the most popular major U.S. professional sports league continues in Brazil.

Swift, who is now engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is reportedly expected to be in São Paulo next Friday when the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. To date, Kansas City is 19-4 with Swift in attendance since Sept. 2023.

“It’s been a whirlwind, I would say, for the organization over the last two years since Taylor literally stepped into our lives,” said Chiefs owner Clark Hunt during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” in mid-August.

From Sept. 2023 through Jan. 2025, the football buzz around Swift generated nearly $1 billion in overall equivalent brand value through her connection with the Chiefs and NFL, according to an analysis provided by Apex Marketing Group. That figured included mentions across television, radio, print, digital and social media.

The frenzy has only continued ahead of the upcoming NFL campaign. Swift’s recent podcast appearance on “New Heights” — which is co-hosted by Travis and brother Jason — produced a half billion video views across the brand’s social media channels.

Following the podcast appearance, Hunt said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Kansas City’s fan base, which previously had a 50-50 split between male and female, is now skewed 57% female, making it “probably the highest” in the NFL. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX in Feb., Hunt also credited Swift, in part, for a 30% growth in the NFL franchise’s fan base.

He added, “There’s absolutely been a Taylor Swift effect.”

Meanwhile, Kelce, who experienced an immediate halo effect after Swift’s first official sighting at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium in 2023, has also benefitted from the media buzz over the past tw0 years. The 35-year-old is currently the No. 2 most popular contemporary NFL player as of Q2 2025, per data from market research firm YouGov. The three-time Super Bowl champion — who reportedly signed a $100 million podcast deal in 2024 — also finished the most recent season as the No. 11 top-selling NFL player for officially licensed products.

YouTube will soon realize the Taylor Swift mania effect, too, as the tech behemoth exclusively airs the Sept. 5 game in Brazil, marking the platform’s first-ever live NFL game.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjburns/2025/08/26/taylor-swift-mania-with-the-nfl-enters-year-3/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Discover the 7 best crypto sportsbooks with BTC and TON support, no KYC, fast payouts, and full football market coverage in 2025.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,557.08+1.28%
TONCOIN
TON$3.174+2.12%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 03:44
Partager
Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

Today, Canary Capital, a digital asset manager, has filed an S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Trump Coin ETF. Once approved, the ETF will trade under the ticker “MRCA” and will be part of Canary’s larger plan to focus on  American-made crypto projects.  This filing came just […]
U
U$0.0114-8.80%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.493+4.61%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03637+1.25%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 01:48
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.7+15.50%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005032-1.50%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.144851+8.17%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto UEFA Bets: Bet With BTC or TON and Cash Out in Minutes

Canary Capital files SEC registration for Trump Coin ETF in U.S.-focused crypto push

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

US DOJ files to seize $225M in crypto tied to pig butchering schemes