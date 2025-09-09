Taylor Swift Partners With One Of America’s Biggest Companies For A Special Sale

Fans can buy Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl at midnight at 500 Target locations around the country on October 3, the day the full-length becomes available. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is destined to be one of the biggest albums of 2025, perhaps from the moment it becomes available. The singer has a history of landing massive debuts on the charts whenever she delivers anything new, and there seems to be even more excitement and anticipation around the forthcoming project than many others in her discography. There’s such a strong desire for more music from the superstar that one of the largest retailers in the country is celebrating The Life of a Showgirl with an invitation for fans to visit stores at unusual hours.

Target’s Midnight Taylor Swift Sales

About 500 Target locations across the United States will open at midnight local time on October 3 to sell both a retailer-exclusive CD version of the set and the standard edition, as there will likely be a rush for fans to get their hands on a copy as fast as they can. The company’s website now includes a state-by-state list of which stores will participate in the midnight launch.

Target-Exclusive Editions of The Life of a Showgirl

Three Target-exclusive CD editions of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl are now available for pre-order. There have been multiple versions of the album made available for fans to buy, either on typical retailers, or via Swift herself.

Each of the company’s exclusive editions features an alternate cover and comes packaged with a folded, double-sided poster measuring 19” x 9.5”. The three themes—“It’s Frightening,” “It’s Rapturous,” and “It’s Beautiful”—were first seen during a limited pre-sale via Swift’s webstore, though those versions were bundled with photo cards and jewelry instead of posters.

No New Songs

Swift has made sure to explain that unlike past albums, there won’t be differing tracklists with The Life of a Showgirl. Instead, varying covers will entice buyers, not songs only available on one version or another, or even special re-releases with additional cuts, which the Grammy winner has relied on in the past.

The Life of a Showgirl’s Reveal

Swift formally revealed The Life of a Showgirl during an episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason Kelce and her soon-to-be-husband Travis. She confirmed the October 3 release date, unveiled the main album artwork, and shared the full 12-song tracklist.

Taylor Swift, Max Martin and Shellback

The upcoming project reunites Swift with producers Max Martin and Shellback. She worked with the pair throughout the European leg of The Eras Tour. Swift, Martin, and Shellback have a long history of hits together, beginning during the Red era with “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble.” They followed with 1989 cuts like “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space,” then returned for Reputation standouts including “…Ready for It?” and “End Game.”

The Life of a Showgirl is Swift’s twelfth studio album, following 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, which spent 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.