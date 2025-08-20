Taylor Swift Sees Three Albums Return At The Same Time

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 23:45
holoride
RIDE$0.001044+3.36%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1854+7.84%
OrdinDoge
ORD$0.00000000002023+21.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10101+0.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Taylor Swift fills five spots on the Top Streaming Albums chart this week, as Lover, Reputation and Midnights all return to the tally. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

WireImage

Taylor Swift’s catalog has enjoyed quite the wild ride over the past few weeks. All of her albums — both re-recorded sets and original projects — have exploded in popularity as the singer-songwriter prepares the world for a new era.

Recently, Swift revealed that her upcoming twelfth full-length, The Life of a Showgirl, is expected to drop on October 3. The mere mention of new music helped a number of her most popular efforts become strong sellers and especially powerful streamers once more. Swift’s catalog is never hurting on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, but this week is especially grand for a number of her projects, which rebound onto one of Billboard’s newest tallies.

Lover, Reputation and Midnights Return

Three Swift titles reappear on the Top Streaming Albums chart this week. That kind of uptick underscores that there’s been a dramatic return to consuming her past full-lengths among a huge population of people in the United States.

Two of her three comebacks find their way into the top 40. Lover reenters the Top Streaming Albums tally at No. 36, while Reputation is back at No. 40. Midnights comes in just a few spaces beneath that important region, as it sneaks back onto the list of the most-streamed full-lengths and EPs in the country at No. 43.

A Trio of Top 10s

All three of Swift’s returning favorites have already spent months on the Top Streaming Albums chart, and each one of them has cracked the top 10 as well. Lover only barely made it to that region, as its peak remains No. 10.

Taylor Swift Owns 10% of the Chart

Swift fills five spots on the Top Streaming Albums chart this week. The tally only includes 50 spaces, so the singer-songwriter claims 10% of all runs for herself at the moment.

In addition to Lover, Reputation, and Midnights, The Tortured Poets Department almost finds its way back to the top 10 this week. Swift’s most recent full-length rockets 10 spaces north from No. 23 to No. 13. Folklore, which recently enjoyed a huge boost thanks largely to the song “August,” also lives on the roster. Folklore dips 10 spots, falling from No. 21 to No. 31.

Nine Billboard 200 Wins

All five of Swift’s top streamers also live on the Billboard 200, the roster that looks at the most consumed efforts in the country. On that ranking, Swift sees nine different titles appear somewhere on the lengthy list, and almost all of them gain ground from where they sat just a few days ago.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/20/taylor-swift-sees-three-albums-return-at-the-same-time/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005178+3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+1.23%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.56%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003568+0.67%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12675-0.17%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars