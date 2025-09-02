Taylor Swift’s Albums Double In Sales Ahead Of Her Next Era

Taylor Swift claims eight spots on the Top Album Sales chart as Midnights and Tortured Poets more than double in weekly sales. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Midnights” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl isn’t expected until October 3, but the project is already having a measurable impact on the Billboard charts. After the singer-songwriter announced the forthcoming blockbuster, interest in all of her past efforts exploded. Both streams and especially sales of many of Swift’s most famous albums grew considerably, and the superstar invades the Top Album Sales ranking with multiple comebacks as several classics from her discography soar.

Sales of Midnights Jump 129%

Sales of two Swift albums grew by more than 100% week-over-week thanks to the announcement of The Life of a Showgirl. Midnights, her most recent Album of the Year winner at the Grammys, experienced the biggest uptick as it goes from about 1,600 purchases to almost 3,600 – an increase of 129%.

The Tortured Poets Department’s Purchases Double

The Tortured Poets Department, Swift’s 2024 full-length, doubled its sales. The week before Swift’s major announcement, the project sold almost 1,800 copies, while in the most recent tracking frame it sold about 3,550. That’s an uptick of just over 101%, according to Luminate.

Red (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Several other Swift blockbusters almost double their sales totals. Red (Taylor’s Version) sees its sales increase by 97%, while 1989 (Taylor’s Version) grows by 90%. Both Lover and Evermore experience almost the same growth, as both see purchases expand by 86% from one period to the next.

Reputation and Folklore Soar

Swift fills eight spaces on the Top Album Sales chart, which features 50 rungs. Half a dozen of those titles reappear on the ranking after not finding space just last frame. Both Reputation and Folklore surge, with the former lifting from No. 30 to No. 18, while her 2020 surprise effort jumps 27 spaces to No. 20.