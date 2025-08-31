Taylor Swift’s Career-Changing Single Is Back

Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” returns to the Billboard Global 200 at No. 199, more than a decade after its original release. THE VOICE — “Live Show” Episode 715B — Pictured: Taylor Swift — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When it comes to the Billboard charts, Taylor Swift is usually present on albums-focused rankings. Occasionally, outside of normal promotional periods, a handful of songs will find their way to a few tallies, but it’s her full-lengths that perform best week after week.

It’s another huge moment for Swift on the Billboard charts, as excitement around the upcoming release of her soon-to-be-shared project The Life of a Showgirl helps multiple titles return. Again, that largely applies to albums, but one of the singer-songwriter’s most famous tunes also becomes a hit once again… though only barely.

“Blank Space” Returns to the Billboard Global 200

On the Billboard Global 200, the company’s list of the most consumed songs all around the world, “Blank Space” returns. Swift’s classic, which dominated rankings worldwide more than a decade ago when it was spun off as a single from her album 1989, reenters the 200-spot ranking in second-to-last place, at No. 199.

“Blank Space” Narrowly Cracked the Top 40

While “Blank Space” is counted among Swift’s most famous songs, its release preceded the introduction of Billboard’s global charts by several years. “Blank Space” has only ever climbed as high as No. 32 on the Billboard Global 200 throughout the 82 frames it has spent somewhere on the tally.

Taylor Swift’s Three Global Wins

Swift keeps two other tracks present on the Billboard Global 200 this week, and both of them also appear on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., the similarly-composed ranking that excludes American streams and sales. “Blank Space” only appears on the Billboard Global 200, as consumption by U.S.-based listeners largely helped fuel its return.

“Cruel Summer” Grows

“Cruel Summer” is on the rise on both worldwide rosters this week. The track steps up 17 spaces on the Billboard Global 200, landing at No. 60. At the same time, it improves by an even greater number of spots on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., shooting from No. 90 to No. 68.

“August” Falls

After experiencing its annual surge in popularity at the beginning of the month, Swift’s “August” is on the decline. Last week, “August” appeared at No. 126 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 153 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. This time around, the non-single, taken from her album Folklore, dips 10 spaces south on the Billboard Global 200 and falls to No. 167 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.