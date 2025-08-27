Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Will Blow Your Mind—See The Price, Cut And Details

Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce on Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have entered their wedding era. After two years of dating, the couple shared the exciting news through a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 26, alongside a photo of Swift’s massive antique sparkler.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” read the caption of the post, which featured photos of Kelce proposing in an ethereal garden adorned with pink and white roses. The photo collage captured Travis on one knee, the couple embracing and a close-up of Swift’s massive diamond ring.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Photos Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce on Instagram

What Style Is Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring?

Swift’s engagement ring appears to be an 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond set on a gold band. This specific historic cut, featuring antique details, dates from the early 18th century to the late 19th century.

According to fine jewelry company VRAI , “Old Mine Cut diamonds are square shaped with rounded corners and have 58 facets. However, no two Old Mine Cut diamonds are alike. You can recognize one by its small table, larger culet and high crown.”

Benjamin Khordipour told Brides that Swift “was proposed to with a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity.”

The expert continued, “The ring was handcrafted in 18k yellow gold and the center diamond is set with needle point prongs that perfectly match the antique style. Smaller diamonds and hand-engravings adorn the shoulders of her setting.”

Who Designed Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring?

Swift’s unique engagement ring was designed by Kelce and jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry , according to People. Artifex Fine Jewelry sells luxury designs that retail for up to $33,600, such as their Deametra ring .

How Much Was Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring?

While the exact price tag of Swift’s engagement ring hasn’t been revealed, it was likely hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to experts. “We estimate the price of her ring to be $550,000,” Khordipour estimated to Brides.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Relationship History

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement Photos Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce on Instagram

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2023, after Kelce attended the singer’s record-breaking Eras Tour and went on his podcast, New Heights, sharing how his attempt to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it went sour.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said on the July 26, 2023, episode. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

The pair eventually went public with their relationship in the fall, when Swift attended Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023, with his mom, Donna Kelce. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift confirmed in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift has continued to attend Chiefs games, including the team’s historic Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers in February 2024, while Travis joined the singer on her Eras Tour concert dates around the world. She also gave her boyfriend two shoutouts in two Tortured Poets Department tracks, “So High School” and “The Alchemy.”

Earlier this month, Swift appeared as a special guest on Travis and Jason Kelce’s sports podcast to announce her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. “This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as a personal dating app two years ago,” she said, adding that it was “such a wild romantic gesture to just be like ‘I want to date you'” so publicly.

“I’m not an online person at all. I’m not on social media like that,” she continued. “I’m genuinely terrified to open my DMs.” At the same time, “this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting happen to me ever since I was a teenager,” she said.

“It was wild but it worked,” Swift added. “I’m glad it worked. I’m just circling back to New Heights to say thank you for this.”

The pop star also listed some of her favorite things about him, including “the way he could make me laugh so immediately…Travis is just a vibe booster in everyone’s life he’s in. He’s a human exclamation point.” She also told him, “You’re so nonjudgmental about people, and you were nonjudgemental [about me not knowing anything about football]…You were so nice.”

Meanwhile, Kelce thanked the Eras Tour to thank for connecting him to Swift. “I’ve never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were,” he said of the concert. As for meeting her for the first time, he said, “it was just the easiest conversation I’ve ever had… It just knocked my socks off. She blew me away. I’ve never experienced something so mesmerizing onstage and then so real and so beautiful in person.”

