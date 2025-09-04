Taylor Swift’s New Album Makes History On Spotify — A Month Before It Drops

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has become Spotify’s most pre-saved album ever, surpassing her own The Tortured Poets Department. LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 15: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift hasn’t released a note from The Life of a Showgirl yet, but the anticipation alone is already helping the full-length shatter records. The singer’s twelfth studio album, which is due out October 3, has become the most pre-saved project in the history of Spotify’s countdown page feature, according to the streaming platform.

That record was confirmed in early September 1, when Spotify’s official Instagram and X accounts shared the news. The Life of a Showgirl surpassed the previous titleholder, and the singer-songwriter beat her own best showing. Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department set the benchmark just a year ago.

The countdown page for The Life of a Showgirl went live on August 14 and included an exclusive 22-track playlist titled And, baby, that’s show business for you. Every cut on the playlist was produced by Max Martin and Shellback, which was a not-so-subtle hint to fans that her latest project was helmed by the two super producers, and likely that it’s a top 40 pop set.

Swift officially unveiled the highly-anticipated project on August 12 during a guest appearance on the New Heights podcast, which just happens to be hosted by brothers Jason and Travis Kelce – the latter being her new fiancee. On the program, she revealed the title, release date, and spoke openly like she hasn’t in a long time in an interview.

The Life of a Showgirl will follow The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April 2024. That set debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and scored the biggest opening week of Swift’s career. The lengthy project, which included dozens of tunes, went on to rule the Billboard 200 for months, and it produced 10 Hot 100 top 10 smashes – all at the same time, no less.