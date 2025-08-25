Taylor Thomson, heir to the Thomson Reuters fortune, lost $80 million in cryptocurrency following advice from a psychic.

Par : PANews
2025/08/25 19:29
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002626-11.07%

PANews reported on August 25th that billionaire heiress Taylor Thomson lost over $80 million in digital assets after following investment advice linked to a psychic. Thomson, a member of the family behind media and financial giant Thomson Reuters, invested millions of dollars in crypto assets with the help of her former close friend, Ashley Richardson. Both had previously sought advice from psychics and others, and Richardson later became deeply involved in Thomson's crypto portfolio management. During the 2021 bull market, Richardson reportedly managed over $140 million in crypto assets for Thomson across multiple wallets.

However, the crypto market downturn in mid-2022 severely impacted the portfolio, with consulting firm Guidepost Solutions estimating Thomson's losses at over $80 million. The firm accused Richardson of executing over 450,000 trades without proper authorization, exposing Thomson to high-risk strategies. Richardson denied the allegations, claiming he acted at Thomson's behest and that they had no formal contract. In 2023, Thomson sued Richardson and Persistence. She has since settled with Persistence, but her lawsuit against Richardson remains ongoing.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,261.98-2.97%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$196.95-4.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318-3.58%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01947-7.59%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Partager
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,261.98-2.97%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update