Taylor Townsend Reacts To Jelena Ostapenko Apology After ‘Belligerent’ And ‘Offensive’ Comments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 27: Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia (L) argues with Taylor Townsend of the United States (R) following their Women’s Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jelena Ostapenko has apologized for comments she made to Taylor Townsend following their second-round match at the US Open, with Townsend accepting the apology and calling the original comments “belligerent” and “offensive.”

In the aftermath of Townsend’s straight-sets victory, the Latvian confronted the American, with Ostapenko saying Townsend, who is Black, had “no class” and “no education.”

“English is not my native language, so when I said education, I was speaking only about what I believe as tennis etiquette, but I understand how the words I used could have offended many people beyond the tennis court,” Ostapenko posted to her Instagram story on Saturday.

Ostapenko, a former French Open singles champion and the world No. 3 in doubles, added she will continue to learn and grow after the incident – on and off the tennis court.

Ostapenko was upset that Townsend did not apologize after a net cord point won by the American.

“She expected for me to react a certain type of way, and I didn’t, and it infuriated her,” Townsend said Saturday. “Which led her to say things that are hurtful, that are belligerent, that are offensive, not only to me, but, you know, to the sport and to a whole culture of people that I try to do my best to represent the best that I can. It’s nice that she apologized.”

While Ostapenko is out of the tournament in both singles and doubles, Townsend stunned world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva in straight sets to reach the fourth round, where she will meet former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková on Sunday. It is her first fourth-round appearance since 2019.

Townsend, the world No. 1 in doubles, is also into the third round in doubles with partner Kateřina Siniaková.

Ostapenko’s original comments were met with harsh criticism from four-time major singles champion Naomi Osaka.

“I think obviously it’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority white sport,” Osaka, who will meet No. 3 Coco Gauff in the fourth round on Monday, said Thursday. “And granted, I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.”

Osako also suggested that Ostapenko has a history of saying offensive things.

“If you’re, like, genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said. I’m going to be honest,” Osaka added. “I think it’s ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America.”