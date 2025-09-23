TD Signal Flashes Green for Dogecoin – $0.50 Incoming?

TL;DR

Dogecoin printed a TD Sequential “9” candle near $0.238, a level often linked with selling exhaustion.

The asset holds an ascending trendline and Fibonacci support near $0.26, with $0.50 marked as the upside target.

RSI moved out of oversold, hinting at momentum recovery as DOGE trades steadily near $0.245.

TD Sequential Indicator Points to a Bounce

Dogecoin (DOGE) has steadied after a sharp decline to $0.238 and is now trading around $0.24. On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator showed a red “9” candle at the recent low, a reading that traders often watch for signs of selling exhaustion.

Analyst Ali Martinez noted,

Earlier appearances of this signal on the same timeframe were followed by short-term rebounds, raising the possibility of another move higher if the current low holds.

On the 12-hour chart, DOGE remains near $0.24, sitting on an ascending trendline that has supported the price since June. This zone also coincides with the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level of $0.26, creating a support cluster.

Martinez added,

He believes the price will consolidate between $0.26 and $0.30 before attempting to break resistance near $0.31. If the resistance is cleared, targets of $0.38, $0.42, and finally $0.50 will be set.

RSI Recovery from Oversold

Source: Ali Martinez/X

Analyst Trader Tardigrade observed that DOGE has moved out of oversold conditions on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The metric dipped into the oversold zone during the recent pullback, then rebounded, signaling a shift in short-term momentum.

In early August, a similar move on the RSI was followed by a recovery rally. With the price now near $0.245, this setup suggests potential for a climb back toward the $0.30–0.32 range if buying activity continues.

ETF Listing Brings Institutional Entry

Dogecoin also gained attention with the launch of the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG), now listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). The fund offers exposure to Dogecoin price action without the need to hold tokens directly, echoing the model used by Bitcoin ETFs.

At the time of writing, DOGE trades at around $0.24 with a 24-hour volume of $3.55 billion. The price is up 1% in the past day but remains down 9% over the week. As we recently reported, market data shows retail futures activity in a neutral range, suggesting that institutional flows may be playing a larger role in current trading.

The post TD Signal Flashes Green for Dogecoin – $0.50 Incoming? appeared first on CryptoPotato.