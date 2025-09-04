TDA Analysis: The COVID-19 Impact on Banking and Pharma

2025/09/04

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. TDA Approach to analyzing multiple time series

IV. Data Analyzed

V. Results and Discussion

A. Obtaining point cloud from stock price time-series

B. EE due to the 2008 Financial crisis

C. EE due to COVID-19 pandemic

D. Impact of COVID-19 on different Indian sectors

VI. Conclusion

VII. Acknowledgments and References

D. Impact of COVID-19 on different Indian sectors

We analyze the impact of COVID-19 in different sectors of the Indian stock market such as Banking, Pharmaceutical, Metal, Automobiles, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). For these sectors, we have taken the companies based on their respective Nifty sector indices.

\

\

\

\

\

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Anish Rai, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;

(2) Buddha Nath Sharma, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;

(3) Salam Rabindrajit Luwang, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;

(4) Md.Nurujjaman, Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Sikkim, Sikkim, India-737139;

(5) Sushovan Majhi, Data Science Program, George Washington University, USA, 20052.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

