Tech Giant Helius Medical Buys $167 Million Worth of Solana

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/24 20:59
TLDR

  • Helius Medical has made its first major purchase of 760,000 Solana tokens worth $167 million.
  • The company aims to build a $500 million Solana treasury as part of its digital asset strategy.
  • Helius Medical plans to hold Solana long-term while exploring staking and decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities.
  • The acquisition aligns with growing institutional interest in Solana’s blockchain due to its speed, scalability, and low fees.
  • Helius Medical holds over $335 million in cash reserves, ready to expand its Solana holdings in the near future.

Helius Medical, backed by Pantera, has made its first significant purchase of Solana. The company acquired 760,000 SOL tokens, valued at $167 million. This marks the beginning of Helius’ plan to build a $500 million Solana treasury. The move signals the company’s strong belief in Solana’s future potential.

Helius Medical’s First Major Purchase of Solana

On its path toward adopting a digital asset treasury strategy, Helius Medical has bought over 760,000 SOL. The company purchased the tokens at an average price of $231 per SOL. This initial acquisition is the first step toward Helius’ goal of accumulating $500 million worth of Solana. The investment is an essential milestone in Helius’ digital strategy, marking a strong commitment to Solana.

The CEO of Helius Medical, [Name], commented, “We are excited to begin our journey with Solana, a top blockchain platform.” The company sees Solana as a key player in the blockchain space, with growing institutional interest. As Solana’s adoption increases, the move is expected to positively impact the company’s portfolio.

Helius Medical Plans Further Solana Investments

Helius Medical plans to use its Solana treasury not just for holding, but for staking and decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities. The company aims to maximize its returns by participating in these growing sectors. Solana’s blockchain offers speed, low fees, and scalability, which makes it an attractive option for such activities.

With more than $335 million in cash reserves, Helius Medical is ready to expand its Solana holdings further. As the company seeks to capitalize on staking and DeFi opportunities, the treasury could grow significantly. Helius Medical’s strategy aligns with the growing interest in Solana, particularly from institutional investors.

Solana’s price recently fell to $212.80 on September 23rd but showed signs of recovery soon after. The price fluctuation, though noticeable, has not deterred market observers. Solana’s strong infrastructure and expanding DeFi use cases continue to attract institutional investors. Many experts believe the token’s price will surge once market conditions stabilize.

