The post Tech giants brace for H-1B visa disruption after Trump admin hikes fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump’s newly announced $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, effective from midnight of September 20, has disrupted global markets and sparked alarm across various industries.  After the announcement was made on Friday, major companies including Microsoft, Amazon, and JPMorgan sent urgent internal memos to staff, instructing H-1B visa holders already in the United States not to travel abroad, and urging those outside the country to return before the new fee system takes effect. The tech industry is bracing for market disruption The Trump administration announced its immigration policy, a $100,000 annual fee, on H-1B visas, the temporary employment permit used by thousands of foreign workers in the U.S. technology sector. The policy is set to take effect by midnight Saturday and is part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration since he took office in January. “H-1B visa holders who are currently in the U.S. should remain in the U.S. and avoid international travel until the government issues clear travel guidance,” the law firm Ogletree Deakins wrote in an advisory to staff. The firm handles the bank’s visa applications. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended the measure, saying that it was a way to prioritize American graduates. “If you’re going to train somebody, you’re going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs.” The new fee, which is reportedly $100,000 a year for each of the three years of a visa’s initial duration, is a significant increase from the current application costs of only a few thousand dollars. Analysts warned that the change could increase labor costs by millions for large firms, while startups and smaller tech firms could find the added burden unsustainable. India is bracing… The post Tech giants brace for H-1B visa disruption after Trump admin hikes fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump’s newly announced $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, effective from midnight of September 20, has disrupted global markets and sparked alarm across various industries.  After the announcement was made on Friday, major companies including Microsoft, Amazon, and JPMorgan sent urgent internal memos to staff, instructing H-1B visa holders already in the United States not to travel abroad, and urging those outside the country to return before the new fee system takes effect. The tech industry is bracing for market disruption The Trump administration announced its immigration policy, a $100,000 annual fee, on H-1B visas, the temporary employment permit used by thousands of foreign workers in the U.S. technology sector. The policy is set to take effect by midnight Saturday and is part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration since he took office in January. “H-1B visa holders who are currently in the U.S. should remain in the U.S. and avoid international travel until the government issues clear travel guidance,” the law firm Ogletree Deakins wrote in an advisory to staff. The firm handles the bank’s visa applications. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended the measure, saying that it was a way to prioritize American graduates. “If you’re going to train somebody, you’re going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs.” The new fee, which is reportedly $100,000 a year for each of the three years of a visa’s initial duration, is a significant increase from the current application costs of only a few thousand dollars. Analysts warned that the change could increase labor costs by millions for large firms, while startups and smaller tech firms could find the added burden unsustainable. India is bracing…

Tech giants brace for H-1B visa disruption after Trump admin hikes fees

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 07:12
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09587-2.65%
Humanity
H$0.05699+4.01%
Union
U$0.012654-12.65%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.454+0.26%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00186042+5.11%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001975+2.91%

President Donald Trump’s newly announced $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, effective from midnight of September 20, has disrupted global markets and sparked alarm across various industries. 

After the announcement was made on Friday, major companies including Microsoft, Amazon, and JPMorgan sent urgent internal memos to staff, instructing H-1B visa holders already in the United States not to travel abroad, and urging those outside the country to return before the new fee system takes effect.

The tech industry is bracing for market disruption

The Trump administration announced its immigration policy, a $100,000 annual fee, on H-1B visas, the temporary employment permit used by thousands of foreign workers in the U.S. technology sector.

The policy is set to take effect by midnight Saturday and is part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration since he took office in January.

“H-1B visa holders who are currently in the U.S. should remain in the U.S. and avoid international travel until the government issues clear travel guidance,” the law firm Ogletree Deakins wrote in an advisory to staff. The firm handles the bank’s visa applications.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended the measure, saying that it was a way to prioritize American graduates.

“If you’re going to train somebody, you’re going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs.”

The new fee, which is reportedly $100,000 a year for each of the three years of a visa’s initial duration, is a significant increase from the current application costs of only a few thousand dollars. Analysts warned that the change could increase labor costs by millions for large firms, while startups and smaller tech firms could find the added burden unsustainable.

India is bracing for impact

The new rules have also rattled India’s $283 billion IT outsourcing industry. The Asian nation accounted for 71% of H-1B approvals in 2024, far ahead of China’s 11.7%, according to government data.

“The additional cost will require adjustments, and the one-day deadline for implementation is destabilizing,” Nasscom said in a statement. The group added that the measure could have “ripple effects” on U.S. innovation and the global job market, particularly in technology services and artificial intelligence.

Some analysts noted that the rule could force companies to relocate their high-value projects overseas, which would unintentionally accelerate the transfer of talent and capital to rival innovation hubs in Asia and Europe.

“In the short term, Washington may collect a windfall; in the long term, the U.S. risks taxing away its innovation edge, trading dynamism for short-sighted protectionism,” Jeremy Goldman, an analyst at eMarketer, said.

Critics of the H-1B program argue that it has been used to depress wages for American workers, but supporters insist that the visa brings in talent that the domestic labor market cannot supply fast enough. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, himself a former H-1B holder, reiterated on X that the program is “essential” to filling the skills gap.

The H-1B program currently offers 65,000 visas annually, with an additional 20,000 visas available for individuals with advanced U.S. degrees.

At the same time, Trump has signed an executive order to create a new immigration track dubbed the “gold card.” For a one-time payment of $1M, foreign nationals will be eligible for U.S. permanent residency. Supporters of the measure believe it will attract wealthy investors, while critics believe it increases inequalities by privileging the wealthy over skilled professionals.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/tech-giants-brace-for-h-1b-visa-disruption/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades, notably selling shares of Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) and buying shares of Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA), read more
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0447+1.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09139+5.94%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1435+3.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 09:42
Partager
Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

When you hear about Worldcoin, chances are the first thing that comes to mind is its Orb, the futuristic-looking device scanning people’s irises in exchange for crypto.  That image alone makes Worldcoin stand out, but it also places the project at the center of one of crypto’s toughest debates: privacy versus regulation.  Why Worldcoin Faces
Worldcoin
WLD$1.493-1.45%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02041+1.59%
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0004546-2.59%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:00
Partager
Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

The crypto market ended a volatile week amid the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025. Bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $115,792 but failed to break past $118,000, prompting mixed analyst outlooks. Crypto Market Volatility Amidst Fed Rate Cut The crypto economy closed another volatile week, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut […]
Union
U$0.012652-12.72%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 06:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cathie Wood's Ark Bets Big On Solana Treasury Play: Makes $162M Investment In Brera Holdings As Stock Explodes 225%

Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat

Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins

Analysts Expect XRP to Rally Soon, Though This Lesser-Known Altcoin May Outperform

Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Qualigen Crypto Pivot