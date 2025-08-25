Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Criticizes French Arrest One Year Later

Pavel Durov marked the anniversary of his French arrest by claiming authorities have found no evidence of wrongdoing. The Telegram founder criticized the unprecedented nature of holding tech executives responsible for user actions on their platforms.

Investigation Continues Without Clear Evidence

Durov reflected on his August 2024 arrest in a Sunday Telegram post, calling the charges “legally and logically absurd.” French authorities arrested the messaging app founder on 12 counts, including complicity in money laundering and facilitating criminal operations. He was formally placed under investigation but maintains his innocence throughout the ongoing probe.

“A year later, the criminal investigation against me is still struggling to find anything wrong,” Durov stated. The tech executive emphasized that Telegram’s moderation practices align with industry standards. He noted the platform has consistently responded to all legally binding requests from French authorities.

The arrest sparked widespread condemnation from crypto communities and free speech advocates worldwide. Edward Snowden accused French President Emmanuel Macron of “taking hostages to gain access to private communications.” The TON Society called the arrest “a direct assault on a basic human right.”

Global Pressure Mounts on Encrypted Messengers

Durov’s case emerges amid broader regulatory crackdowns on encrypted messaging platforms across multiple jurisdictions. Denmark has proposed legislation requiring platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram to scan every user message. The controversial “Chat Control” regulation has reportedly secured support from 19 of 27 EU member states.

Russia has banned WhatsApp and Telegram and replaced them with government-controlled alternatives like Max messenger. The state-developed app reportedly stores user data and makes it available to authorities. Phones sold in Russia will come with Max pre-installed starting September 1.

Durov maintains Telegram will exit markets rather than compromise user privacy through encryption backdoors. His ongoing legal restrictions require him to return to France every 14 days, and no trial date has been set. The case continues to shape global debates over platform accountability and digital privacy rights.

