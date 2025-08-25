Telegram founder Pavel Durov says case going nowhere, slams French gov

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/25 05:43
Durov said French law enforcement officials are still "struggling" to find evidence of wrongdoing even one year on from his arrest in 2024.

Pavel Durov, founder of the messaging application Telegram, provided an update regarding his ongoing case in France, and said the criminal investigation against him is “struggling” to find any evidence of wrongdoing.

Durov said his arrest by French authorities in August 2024 was “unprecedented” and added that holding a tech executive accountable for the actions of independent users was “legally and logically absurd,” in a Telegram post on Sunday. Durov added:

“One year after this strange arrest, I still have to return to France every 14 days, with no appeal date in sight,” he continued, while also warning that the French government has done irreparable damage to France’s image as a free country.

