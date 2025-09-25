The post Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram, the renowned messaging platform with over 900 million active monthly users, takes a decisive step into the world of Web3. Starting today, thanks to the Sticker Pack initiative, NFT stickers are officially available on TON Blockchain. This innovation transforms one of the most loved and used tools by Telegram users into true digital assets: rare, ownable, and tradable directly within the app. From Pavel Durov’s Vision to Reality The idea of bringing stickers into the world of NFTs was anticipated by Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, during TOKEN2049 in Dubai in April 2024. Until today, ownership on Telegram was limited to elements like usernames, anonymous numbers, and gifts. The arrival of NFT stickers represents the natural evolution of this strategy, offering users a new way to express identity and community belonging, with the possibility of truly owning the symbols they use every day. NFT Stickers: What Changes for Users With the official launch, users can now mint limited edition stickers created by artists and communities from all over Web3, including well-known names like BAYC and Pudgy Penguins. These stickers can be transformed into NFTs on TON Blockchain, thus becoming unique and tradable digital items. NFT stickers are accessible directly in the app via Sticker Pack or through Getgems, the largest NFT marketplace on TON. The sticker market on TON was already buzzing: just in the last month, the trading volume grew by 8%, reaching 1.6 million dollars. With this new feature, the growth prospects are exponential. An Opportunity for Digital Culture Stickers have always been one of the most powerful tools for communication on Telegram, exchanged millions of times every day. Bringing them on-chain opens the doors to one of the largest potential waves of NFT adoption ever seen so far. As Alex T., Head of Growth at Sticker… The post Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram, the renowned messaging platform with over 900 million active monthly users, takes a decisive step into the world of Web3. Starting today, thanks to the Sticker Pack initiative, NFT stickers are officially available on TON Blockchain. This innovation transforms one of the most loved and used tools by Telegram users into true digital assets: rare, ownable, and tradable directly within the app. From Pavel Durov’s Vision to Reality The idea of bringing stickers into the world of NFTs was anticipated by Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, during TOKEN2049 in Dubai in April 2024. Until today, ownership on Telegram was limited to elements like usernames, anonymous numbers, and gifts. The arrival of NFT stickers represents the natural evolution of this strategy, offering users a new way to express identity and community belonging, with the possibility of truly owning the symbols they use every day. NFT Stickers: What Changes for Users With the official launch, users can now mint limited edition stickers created by artists and communities from all over Web3, including well-known names like BAYC and Pudgy Penguins. These stickers can be transformed into NFTs on TON Blockchain, thus becoming unique and tradable digital items. NFT stickers are accessible directly in the app via Sticker Pack or through Getgems, the largest NFT marketplace on TON. The sticker market on TON was already buzzing: just in the last month, the trading volume grew by 8%, reaching 1.6 million dollars. With this new feature, the growth prospects are exponential. An Opportunity for Digital Culture Stickers have always been one of the most powerful tools for communication on Telegram, exchanged millions of times every day. Bringing them on-chain opens the doors to one of the largest potential waves of NFT adoption ever seen so far. As Alex T., Head of Growth at Sticker…

Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:27
1
1$0.015207+10.25%
Threshold
T$0.01547-0.25%
Waves
WAVES$1.0195+0.85%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00443-2.63%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05148+1.13%
TONCOIN
TON$2.822+0.31%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004358-0.41%

Telegram, the renowned messaging platform with over 900 million active monthly users, takes a decisive step into the world of Web3.

Starting today, thanks to the Sticker Pack initiative, NFT stickers are officially available on TON Blockchain. This innovation transforms one of the most loved and used tools by Telegram users into true digital assets: rare, ownable, and tradable directly within the app.

From Pavel Durov’s Vision to Reality

The idea of bringing stickers into the world of NFTs was anticipated by Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, during TOKEN2049 in Dubai in April 2024. Until today, ownership on Telegram was limited to elements like usernames, anonymous numbers, and gifts.

The arrival of NFT stickers represents the natural evolution of this strategy, offering users a new way to express identity and community belonging, with the possibility of truly owning the symbols they use every day.

NFT Stickers: What Changes for Users

With the official launch, users can now mint limited edition stickers created by artists and communities from all over Web3, including well-known names like BAYC and Pudgy Penguins.

These stickers can be transformed into NFTs on TON Blockchain, thus becoming unique and tradable digital items.

NFT stickers are accessible directly in the app via Sticker Pack or through Getgems, the largest NFT marketplace on TON. The sticker market on TON was already buzzing: just in the last month, the trading volume grew by 8%, reaching 1.6 million dollars. With this new feature, the growth prospects are exponential.

An Opportunity for Digital Culture

Stickers have always been one of the most powerful tools for communication on Telegram, exchanged millions of times every day.

Bringing them on-chain opens the doors to one of the largest potential waves of NFT adoption ever seen so far. As Alex T., Head of Growth at Sticker Pack, points out, the TON community has long been asking for this innovation, and the moment has finally arrived.

> “Stickers are much more than simple images: they are cultural artifacts that unite communities under shared symbols. We believe that NFT stickers should be integrated directly into Telegram, just as is already the case for usernames, gifts, and anonymous numbers. Today’s launch is a fundamental step towards this vision.”

Collaborations and New Frontiers

Sticker Pack has already announced significant collaborations coming up, including a collection created by one of the leading Hollywood studios. At the same time, a platform designed for creators is in development, which will allow new audiences to engage in the TON Web3 ecosystem and contribute to the revival of the global NFT market.

The tokenization of stickers follows the success achieved with the tokenization of gifts on Telegram, which had already led to a surge in volumes in the secondary market. Now, with stickers available on-chain, many in the TON community believe that Telegram is ready for its next big moment in the world of NFTs.

NFT Stickers: A New Way to Experience the Community

The introduction of NFT stickers is not just a technological matter, but represents a cultural shift. Users can finally own and trade the symbols that represent their digital identity, strengthening the sense of belonging and active participation in Telegram communities.

The possibility of minting existing stickers and transforming them into NFTs puts the power directly in the hands of users, who become protagonists in the creation and dissemination of new digital cultural trends. This creator-first approach promises to attract artists, brands, and communities from all over the world, bringing Telegram and TON Blockchain to the center of the Web3 scene.

The Future of Stickers on Telegram

The stated goal is to fully integrate NFT stickers into the Telegram experience, making them an essential component of the platform, on par with usernames and gifts. With the support of major international IPs and an increasingly engaged community, Telegram is preparing to lead a new era of NFT adoption on a global scale.

The launch of NFT stickers thus marks a historic moment for Telegram and the world of digital messaging, paving the way for new forms of expression, ownership, and exchange at the heart of online communities.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/24/telegram-launches-nft-stickers-on-ton-blockchain-a-new-era-for-digital-culture/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

The post Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Coinbase has filed a letter with the DOJ urging federal preemption of state crypto laws, citing Oregon’s securities suit, New York’s ETH stance, and staking bans. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal called state actions “government run amok,” warning that patchwork enforcement “slows innovation and harms consumers.” A legal expert told Decrypt that states risk violating interstate commerce rules and due process, and DOJ support for preemption may mark a potential turning point. Coinbase has gone on the offensive against state regulators, petitioning the Department of Justice that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America’s crypto market apart. “When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken,” Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal tweeted on Tuesday. “This isn’t federalism—this is government run amok.” When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken. This isn’t federalism–this is government run amok. We just sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept urging federal action on crypto market structure to remedy this. 1/3 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 16, 2025 Coinbase’s filing says that states are “expansively interpreting their securities laws in ways that undermine federal law” and violate the dormant Commerce Clause by projecting regulatory preferences beyond state borders. “The current patchwork of state laws isn’t just inefficient – it slows innovation and harms consumers” and demands “federal action on crypto market structure,” Grewal said. ﻿ States vs. Coinbase It pointed to Oregon’s securities lawsuit against the exchange, New York’s bid to classify Ethereum as a security, and cease-and-desist orders on staking as proof that rogue states are trying to resurrect the SEC’s discredited “regulation by enforcement” playbook. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield sued Coinbase in April for promoting unregistered securities, and in July asked a federal judge to return the…
1
1$0.015121+9.92%
Threshold
T$0.01548-0.19%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07883-3.60%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:52
Partager
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+2.52%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:17
Partager
Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01591+2.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04019+0.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

Apollo secures $50 million in backing to launch new tokenized credit fund