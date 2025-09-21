The post Telegram Username Scams Rise in Crypto Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency users face a new threat as scammers increasingly target trusted Telegram usernames for purchase. Susbarium, an account dedicated to Shiba Inu, has sounded an alarm regarding the new type of fraud threatening the crypto world. Malicious individuals are bidding high prices for verified Telegram handles. These usernames are highly important in the crypto community because of their reputation and trust. However, selling these digital identities creates serious security risks for sellers and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. The scheme presents various threats to username holders. After buying the handles of the original account owners, scammers can impersonate them. This impersonation enables fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting community members. The purchased accounts also serve as platforms for spreading cryptocurrency misinformation. Reliability in crypto circles is dependent on known usernames and established reputations. Once these identities are transferred to others, the harmed credibility turns into a weapon for malicious purposes. Community members may fall victim to scams, believing they interact with trusted figures. Growing Concerns Over Platform Security Susbarium specifically warns against responding to private messages requesting username purchases. These direct approaches often indicate fraudulent intentions. Off-platform deals carry additional risks as they lack official protections and oversight mechanisms. This is also a warning on Fragment transactions, even though they are legal and more secure. Before thinking of any sale of username, the user must take extreme care. The possible outcomes significantly exceed financial benefits of such deals. The last few weeks have been marked by several security warnings that targeted crypto users on different platforms. These alerts demonstrate how cryptocurrency-related fraud schemes are getting more dynamic. The scammers are constantly changing to take advantage of new gaps in the digital communities. Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet provided advice on the hardware wallet users. The security specialist pointed out the relevance of being aware… The post Telegram Username Scams Rise in Crypto Space appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency users face a new threat as scammers increasingly target trusted Telegram usernames for purchase. Susbarium, an account dedicated to Shiba Inu, has sounded an alarm regarding the new type of fraud threatening the crypto world. Malicious individuals are bidding high prices for verified Telegram handles. These usernames are highly important in the crypto community because of their reputation and trust. However, selling these digital identities creates serious security risks for sellers and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. The scheme presents various threats to username holders. After buying the handles of the original account owners, scammers can impersonate them. This impersonation enables fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting community members. The purchased accounts also serve as platforms for spreading cryptocurrency misinformation. Reliability in crypto circles is dependent on known usernames and established reputations. Once these identities are transferred to others, the harmed credibility turns into a weapon for malicious purposes. Community members may fall victim to scams, believing they interact with trusted figures. Growing Concerns Over Platform Security Susbarium specifically warns against responding to private messages requesting username purchases. These direct approaches often indicate fraudulent intentions. Off-platform deals carry additional risks as they lack official protections and oversight mechanisms. This is also a warning on Fragment transactions, even though they are legal and more secure. Before thinking of any sale of username, the user must take extreme care. The possible outcomes significantly exceed financial benefits of such deals. The last few weeks have been marked by several security warnings that targeted crypto users on different platforms. These alerts demonstrate how cryptocurrency-related fraud schemes are getting more dynamic. The scammers are constantly changing to take advantage of new gaps in the digital communities. Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet provided advice on the hardware wallet users. The security specialist pointed out the relevance of being aware…

Telegram Username Scams Rise in Crypto Space

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 20:39
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004397+0.82%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010962+10.30%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005221+4.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08806+1.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017415-1.97%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2901-12.72%

Cryptocurrency users face a new threat as scammers increasingly target trusted Telegram usernames for purchase. Susbarium, an account dedicated to Shiba Inu, has sounded an alarm regarding the new type of fraud threatening the crypto world.

Malicious individuals are bidding high prices for verified Telegram handles. These usernames are highly important in the crypto community because of their reputation and trust. However, selling these digital identities creates serious security risks for sellers and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The scheme presents various threats to username holders. After buying the handles of the original account owners, scammers can impersonate them. This impersonation enables fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting community members. The purchased accounts also serve as platforms for spreading cryptocurrency misinformation.

Reliability in crypto circles is dependent on known usernames and established reputations. Once these identities are transferred to others, the harmed credibility turns into a weapon for malicious purposes. Community members may fall victim to scams, believing they interact with trusted figures.

Growing Concerns Over Platform Security

Susbarium specifically warns against responding to private messages requesting username purchases. These direct approaches often indicate fraudulent intentions. Off-platform deals carry additional risks as they lack official protections and oversight mechanisms.

This is also a warning on Fragment transactions, even though they are legal and more secure. Before thinking of any sale of username, the user must take extreme care. The possible outcomes significantly exceed financial benefits of such deals.

The last few weeks have been marked by several security warnings that targeted crypto users on different platforms. These alerts demonstrate how cryptocurrency-related fraud schemes are getting more dynamic. The scammers are constantly changing to take advantage of new gaps in the digital communities.

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet provided advice on the hardware wallet users. The security specialist pointed out the relevance of being aware of the risks involved before using hardware wallets. Users should carefully examine all transactions that they make before giving digital signatures.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is specifically vulnerable to impersonation attacks. Fake Shibarium accounts have proliferated across Telegram platforms. These fraudulent accounts resemble the official project communications and branding features closely.

Impersonator accounts spread malicious links that are meant to compromise the user’s wallets. Such links redirect the victims to fraud websites where their cryptocurrency assets are stolen. There are also fraudulent websites that make users attach their wallets to unauthorized applications.

Community members must verify account authenticity before engaging with any cryptocurrency-related content. Official project channels typically display verification badges or acknowledgment from established community leaders. Suspicious accounts often lack these credibility indicators.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11189/shiba-inu-community-warned-telegram-username-scams-rise-in-crypto-space

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.013172-2.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-2.00%
FUND
FUND$0.01806-15.96%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
Partager
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

TLDR Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30% Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Oasis
ROSE$0.0305+0.95%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/21 20:30
Partager
Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

 The accusations that the World Liberty of Trump Family has some behind-the-scenes deals with the enemies of the US have caused concerns in the country’s security and finances. The World Liberty, which is an organization of the Trump Family, is heavily scrutinized. According to a recent report by Accountable.us, there were reported deals with rivals […] The post Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.395-0.76%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.0778+15.82%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02046+10.23%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

Trump Family’s World Liberty Faces Allegations of Foreign Deals

Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year

Ethereum test opnieuw $4.500: breakout of afwijzing?