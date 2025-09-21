Telegram Username Scams Rise in Crypto Space

Cryptocurrency users face a new threat as scammers increasingly target trusted Telegram usernames for purchase. Susbarium, an account dedicated to Shiba Inu, has sounded an alarm regarding the new type of fraud threatening the crypto world.

Malicious individuals are bidding high prices for verified Telegram handles. These usernames are highly important in the crypto community because of their reputation and trust. However, selling these digital identities creates serious security risks for sellers and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The scheme presents various threats to username holders. After buying the handles of the original account owners, scammers can impersonate them. This impersonation enables fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting community members. The purchased accounts also serve as platforms for spreading cryptocurrency misinformation.

Reliability in crypto circles is dependent on known usernames and established reputations. Once these identities are transferred to others, the harmed credibility turns into a weapon for malicious purposes. Community members may fall victim to scams, believing they interact with trusted figures.

Growing Concerns Over Platform Security

Susbarium specifically warns against responding to private messages requesting username purchases. These direct approaches often indicate fraudulent intentions. Off-platform deals carry additional risks as they lack official protections and oversight mechanisms.

This is also a warning on Fragment transactions, even though they are legal and more secure. Before thinking of any sale of username, the user must take extreme care. The possible outcomes significantly exceed financial benefits of such deals.

The last few weeks have been marked by several security warnings that targeted crypto users on different platforms. These alerts demonstrate how cryptocurrency-related fraud schemes are getting more dynamic. The scammers are constantly changing to take advantage of new gaps in the digital communities.

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet provided advice on the hardware wallet users. The security specialist pointed out the relevance of being aware of the risks involved before using hardware wallets. Users should carefully examine all transactions that they make before giving digital signatures.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is specifically vulnerable to impersonation attacks. Fake Shibarium accounts have proliferated across Telegram platforms. These fraudulent accounts resemble the official project communications and branding features closely.

Impersonator accounts spread malicious links that are meant to compromise the user’s wallets. Such links redirect the victims to fraud websites where their cryptocurrency assets are stolen. There are also fraudulent websites that make users attach their wallets to unauthorized applications.

Community members must verify account authenticity before engaging with any cryptocurrency-related content. Official project channels typically display verification badges or acknowledgment from established community leaders. Suspicious accounts often lack these credibility indicators.