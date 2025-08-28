Telegram Wallet Adds Stellar (XLM) Support — 100M+ Users Get Instant Access

Telegram has just made Stellar more accessible to the masses by supporting XLM within chats, sparking utility and adoption.

Stellar’s mission is to streamline global payments and lower barriers, though the network has room to grow before it reaches mass adoption.

Telegram’s built-in crypto wallet, which is already accessible to over 100 million people worldwide, has announced on X that it now supports Stellar (XLM). This means users can send and receive XLM instantly without leaving Telegram.

For Stellar, this is another integration that could mark one of its most important adoption milestones to date.

Sending money on Stellar is now as easy as sending a sticker. This could be tipping a friend, settling a small debt, or making cross-border payments. Telegram users can move XLM in seconds with almost no fees. Telegram is collapsing the barrier between messaging and finance by embedding Stellar inside daily communication.

Additionally, this is crucial for emerging economies, where remittances, mobile-first banking, and access to affordable financial tools are essential. Sending money home through traditional providers often incurs fees of 5–10%, but with XLM in Telegram, those same transfers cost just a fraction of a cent for immigrant workers.

In this day and age, some people don’t even have a bank account but do use Telegram daily; sending money could soon be as easy as messaging a family member. Small businesses can also benefit from this with the ability to receive international payments directly, no middlemen, no long delays.

Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia are all regions where mobile apps already serve as the main gateway to financial services, and could see the biggest impact, making Stellar inside Telegram a powerful equalizer.

And while other platforms have tested the waters, WhatsApp with fiat payments in Brazil and India, WeChat with its heavily regulated “super app” model in China, and Signal’s short-lived experiment with MobileCoin, Telegram is moving the fastest and most boldly when it comes to embracing crypto at scale.

Just last month, Telegram expanded its crypto footprint in the U.S. with a self-custodial TON Wallet rollout, giving 87 million American users access to DeFi apps, stablecoin payments, and zero-fee USDT on-ramps and off-ramps. Adding Stellar to the mix only strengthens Telegram’s ambition to make itself a crypto-native super app.

Stellar’s Market Moves

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is giving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Blockchain Accelerator a boost by adding two new partners: the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) and FLock.io. They’ll be joining forces with the original backers, Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) and EMURGO Labs, to host a series of global SDG Blockchain Hackathons later this year, running from August through September 2025.

The Stellar Development Foundation recently announced an investment in Archax, a UK-regulated digital asset exchange, marking a strategic push to bring more real-world asset tokenization onto the Stellar blockchain. Then last week, we reported about Stellar going live on NEAR Protocol’s Intents, giving users the ability to swap assets from more than 20 different blockchains directly into Stellar USDC, no bridges required.

Stellar’s native token XLM has seen some short-term weakness, slipping 3.43% this past week to around $0.3851. Even so, analysts remain upbeat. Some are eyeing a potential rebound toward the $0.50–$0.55 range if support holds through September. Others, like crypto analyst Ali Martinez, suggest that, “Stellar $XLM still needs one more dip before the breakout to $1!”

