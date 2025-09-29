Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, posted on X today, alleging that French intelligence services requested approximately one year ago—while he was detained in Paris—to assist the Moldovan government in censoring specific Telegram channels ahead of Moldova’s 2024 presidential elections.  France has previously denied similar accusations made by Durov, asserting that there was […]Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, posted on X today, alleging that French intelligence services requested approximately one year ago—while he was detained in Paris—to assist the Moldovan government in censoring specific Telegram channels ahead of Moldova’s 2024 presidential elections.  France has previously denied similar accusations made by Durov, asserting that there was […]

Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov accused French intelligence of attempting to censor Moldovan channels before a presidential vote

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 00:10

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, posted on X today, alleging that French intelligence services requested approximately one year ago—while he was detained in Paris—to assist the Moldovan government in censoring specific Telegram channels ahead of Moldova’s 2024 presidential elections. 

France has previously denied similar accusations made by Durov, asserting that there was no request for censorship regarding Romanian conservative voices ahead of elections, but has yet to respond to his latest accusations 

Durov implicates French clandestine services

According to Durov’s post, the request came via an intermediary and initially involved a list of flagged channels. 

As requested, Telegram looked into the channels flagged by the French (and Moldovan) authorities, identified a few that were in clear violation of its rules and promptly removed them. 

Durov said Telegram did it as part of its duty. However, he claimed that the intermediary then offered a quid pro quo: in exchange for even more cooperation, French intelligence would whisper good things about Durov to the French judge in charge of his August 2024 arrest related to Telegram’s moderation practices. 

This did not impress Durov, who described it as an improper attempt to influence the French judiciary or an exploitation of his legal vulnerability to sway Eastern European politics. He tagged it “unacceptable on several levels” and highlighted that the same pattern has been observed in Romania. 

“Shortly thereafter, the Telegram team received a second list of so-called ‘problematic’ Moldovan channels,” Durov wrote on X. “Unlike the first, nearly all of these channels were legitimate and fully compliant with our rules. Their only commonality was that they voiced political positions disliked by the French and Moldovan governments.”

Telegram refused to act on the request and will most likely not in the future, as the platform under Durov’s leadership has emphasized a commitment to freedom of speech and will not remove content for political reasons.

Durov ended the write-up by vowing to keep exposing “every attempt to pressure Telegram into censoring our platform.” 

“Stay tuned,” he wrote as if promising more bombshell revelations in the future. 

Durov has had regular correspondence with the French government 

At the time of this writing, French authorities have responded to Durov’s latest claims. 

The last time the founder made similar claims in May regarding how the head of France’s foreign intelligence agency demanded that he ban Romanian conservative voices ahead of the elections, France’s intelligence service, the DGSE, expressed denial. 

France’s foreign ministry also dismissed Durov’s claims, claiming they were “unfounded allegations,” and labeling them “merely a diversionary maneuver from the real threats of interference targeting Romania.”

It reminded the masses of how Romanian authorities had annulled the first round of the Romanian presidential elections due to Russian interference that helped far-right candidate Cătălin Georgescu win. 

He was ultimately banned from running again, and Romanian prosecutors later launched criminal proceedings accusing him of using social media manipulation and bots to spread misinformation during the pre-election campaign.

At the same time, the DGSE did confirm that officials indeed had meetings with Durov “on several occasions in recent years … to remind him firmly of his company’s responsibilities,” to prevent terrorist and child pornography threats. 

However, Durov has said that the secret service never brought up the child pornography issue and was more particular about “IPs of terror suspects in France” as their main focus was always geopolitics.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,016.22-2.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00295-4.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.10685-2.56%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03862-1.32%
4
4$0.10581-7.69%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1442-0.75%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57
Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

The post Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) achieved $55.4 million in trading volume on its debut day in 2025, marking the highest for any crypto ETF launch this year. This success highlights growing institutional interest in Solana staking, surpassing initial estimates and outpacing new Hedera and Litecoin ETFs. Record-Breaking Debut: BSOL’s volume topped all 2025 crypto ETF launches, beating XRP and Solana staking funds from REX Osprey. Pre-launch assets reached $223 million, signaling strong confidence in staking mechanisms for blockchain validation. Canary Capital’s Hedera ETF hit $8 million and Litecoin ETF $1 million, reflecting varied appetite for altcoin products. Discover how Bitwise Solana Staking ETF leads 2025 crypto launches with $55.4M volume. Explore altcoin ETF trends, staking benefits, and institutional shifts in this in-depth analysis. Stay ahead in crypto investments today. What is the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF and Why Did It Launch Successfully? The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors exposure to Solana (SOL) through a staking mechanism, allowing participation in network validation rewards without directly holding the cryptocurrency. Launched on Tuesday in…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07162-3.76%
Propy
PRO$0.6022-3.84%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.36813-2.73%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:59

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

BTC supply on centralized exchanges is at a 7-year low

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4,012.56
$4,012.56$4,012.56

-2.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112,807.35
$112,807.35$112,807.35

-1.59%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194.50
$194.50$194.50

-2.21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.6184
$2.6184$2.6184

-0.66%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19376
$0.19376$0.19376

-3.00%