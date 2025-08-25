Telegram’s Pavel Durov Blasts French Government, Claims Case Stalled

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/25 09:01
RWAX
APP$0.002827+4.74%
Telegram’s Pavel Durov Blasts French Government, Claims Case Stalled

In a recent uproar in the cryptocurrency world, Pavel Durov, founder of the messaging app Telegram, has publicly criticized the French government for its handling of his case. The controversy centers around the French authorities’ treatment of the tech entrepreneur, which Durov deems severely unjust. This incident raises larger questions about the treatment of the cryptocurrency and tech industries in various regulatory environments, shedding light on the challenges faced by innovators amidst rigid governmental frameworks.

The Roots of Controversy

Pavel Durov, a notable figure in the technology and cryptocurrency sectors, has been embroiled in legal and regulatory disputes with the French government. As the creator of Telegram, a platform widely embraced within the crypto community for its robust privacy features, Durov has been a vocal advocate for digital freedom and innovation. His current clash with French regulators underscores a broader tension between tech entrepreneurs and state apparatuses over issues ranging from privacy to monetary control.

Implications for the Crypto and Tech Industries

Durov’s confrontation with the French government is more than a personal grievance; it signifies a critical moment for the wider crypto and tech industries. Countries that impose stringent regulations could risk stifling innovation and deterring entrepreneurs who are essential to the technological advancement and the evolution of the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. This situation also highlights the ongoing global debate concerning cryptocurrency regulation, pointing to the difficulty of balancing innovation in blockchain technology, including bitcoin, Ethereum, and other DeFi (Decentralized Finance) projects, with the governmental mandates designed to regulate them.

Community and Market Response

The crypto community has rallied around Durov, viewing his case as emblematic of the larger struggles faced by cryptocurrency and blockchain innovations under strict regulatory regimes. The market could potentially see shifts depending on how such regulatory challenges are resolved, influencing investor confidence and the strategic decisions of other tech companies. This clash also serves as a litmus test for how other governments might respond to similar issues, potentially reshaping the global landscape of tech and crypto regulation.

In conclusion, the ongoing dispute between Pavel Durov and the French government is not only a standoff between an individual and a state but also a critical narrative in the discourse on international tech and cryptocurrency governance. How this case unfolds could set precedents in both the application of national laws to global tech entities and the broader acceptance of digital currencies and blockchain technologies across other jurisdictions.

This article was originally published as Telegram’s Pavel Durov Blasts French Government, Claims Case Stalled on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin fund management company Metaplanet has been upgraded from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock in the index provider FTSE Russell's September 2025 semi-annual assessment, thereby including it in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. The index provider, which updates and rebalances its indices quarterly, has included Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index covering mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges, based on its strong second-quarter performance. Metaplanet's inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it will automatically be included in the FTSE All-World Index, which covers the largest listed companies by market capitalization in each region.
Capverse
CAP$0.06577+0.06%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.136-4.13%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
Partager
PANews2025/08/25 10:30
Partager
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Caixin.com, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued a circular, confirming that it will fully implement new bank capital regulations based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's crypto asset regulatory standards in Hong Kong from January 1, 2026. In an exclusive interview with Caixin, Faith, a Hong Kong partner at King & Wood Mallesons and a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Hong Kong, said that the new regulations set a maximum risk weight of 1250% for crypto asset exposures using permissionless blockchain technology, which means that banks must hold capital for these crypto asset exposures at a ratio of at least 1:1. Such high regulatory capital requirements will make many banks unwilling to hold such crypto assets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020513-8.46%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004201-3.11%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06936-0.57%
Partager
PANews2025/08/25 10:00
Partager
“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

PANews reported on August 25th that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, “Rolling Brother” opened two long positions on ETH, including: Address 0xd07...327bb: holdings 23,108 ETH (approximately US$110 million), opening price US$4,590, liquidation price US$4,658.8, and a floating profit of US$4.06 million. Address 0x5f7...eda67: Deposited 69,895 USDC margin 6 hours ago, just opened a 25x long position of 254.34 ETH, with an opening price of $4,796.23 and a liquidation price of $4,678.47.
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001-0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,713.58-1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/08/25 10:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Metaplanet was included in the FTSE Japan and World indices due to its strong performance in the second quarter.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will implement the Basel capital requirements for crypto assets on January 1, 2026

“Rolling Brother” opened two ETH long positions, with the latest 25x leverage long position holding 254.34 ETH

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

LayerZero wins Stargate acquisition in 4-way bidding war