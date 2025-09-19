Telegram’s Pavel Durov Celebrates as TON-Based NFTs Show Stunning Price Spike

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 11:38
Union
U$0.014485-1.60%
Capverse
CAP$0.15651-0.81%
TONCOIN
TON$3.176+1.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017465+0.93%
67COIN
67$0.005033-25.54%
  • Durov celebrates TON NFTs’ value surge
  • TON price goes up

Pavel Durov, billionaire and founder of the popular Telegram app and TON cryptocurrency, has taken to his X account to share some good news with the TON and Telegram communities.

He shared an infographic showing an astounding growth in the value of NFTs created on the TON blockchain.

Durov celebrates TON NFTs’ value surge

Pavel Durov’s X post features an infographic, where multiple TON blockchain-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are shown in the green over the period of the past 30 days. The biggest growth shown by some of them reaches and even surpasses 70% (Precious Peach and Toy Bear).

There is also an NFT linked to Durov personally, and it is called “Durov’s Cap.” This asset has displayed a monthly price surge of 56.01% and can be bought for an astounding $2,828.70.

This is not the most expensive item here, though. There is an NFT called Plush Pepe, which has demonstrated 46% growth and is changing hands at an astounding $16,272.90.

TON price goes up

This announcement made by Durov aligned with a significant price increase in Toncoin (TON). Over the past 24 hours, TON has gone up by 3.12%, rising from $3.066 to $3.161.

By now, the coin is down 0.67%, trading at $3.141.

Source: https://u.today/telegrams-pavel-durov-celebrates-as-ton-based-nfts-show-stunning-price-spike

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.009172+10.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Partager
Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher

Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher

The post Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4391.98, up 2.8% (+118.19) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. All 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: AVAX (+10.4%) and BCH (+7.8%) Laggards: FIL (+0.9%) and LTC (+0.9%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/18/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-gains-2-8-as-all-constituents-move-higher
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$609.3-4.16%
MemeCore
M$2.54081-13.43%
Movement
MOVE$0.1309+0.61%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 09:35
Partager
Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

PANews reported on September 19th that Christine Kim, former vice president of research at Galaxy Digital, stated on the X platform that today's Ethereum developer meeting, ACDC 165, reached a key decision, confirming the schedule for the Fusaka public testnet and the BPO hard fork. Developers agreed on the upcoming schedule for Fusaka: Holesky upgrade on October 1st, Sepolia upgrade on October 14th, Hoodi upgrade on October 28th, and mainnet upgrade on December 3rd. The exact date, time, and epoch number will be reconfirmed in the coming days. Developers also agree that, based on some preliminary analysis of Fusaka Devnet-5, blob capacity should more than double within two weeks of Fusaka's activation. Initially, Fusaka will not make any changes to blob capacity. After the first week, the first BPO fork will activate, increasing the target/maximum blob count from 6/9 to 10/15. A week after the first BPO fork, the second BPO fork will activate, further increasing these values to 14/21.
Vice
VICE$0.02196+0.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08901+3.35%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003919-3.75%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 11:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher

Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

The Sky community has launched a vote on the proposal to "charge a late penalty for MKR upgrades to SKY"

Michigan Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB 4087 Enters Second Reading in the House of Representatives