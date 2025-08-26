Temu resumes direct China to US shipping after tariff truce

Temu restarts direct China-to-US shipping after the trade truce eases tariff pressures on low-cost imports.

Temu has restarted sending goods straight from Chinese factories to American buyers and is again spending more on US ads, after Washington and Beijing reached a temporary truce over tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The low-cost e-commerce group increased United States promotion after tentative tariff relief on Chinese product. The company is also considered to have expanded in-house logistics for US routes instead of relying on 3rd parties. The service had been paused in May as the company adjusted to shifting tariff rules.

Several Temu suppliers, investors and partners said the platform restored “fully managed” shipping in July, two months after halting the service in May. Under that model, Temu handles most shipping and customs steps for its suppliers and keeps tighter control over the process.

Tariff truce temporarily revives Temu’s U.S. sales model

PDD Holdings from Shanghai has also boosted its U.S. marketing spend. Two individuals familiar with the change said spending had been cut during Trump’s trade offensive but is now rising. One person said the company expects ad budgets to revert to first-quarter levels, before Trump’s sweeping tariffs were rolled out.

The decision to resume direct shipments highlights how the trade ceasefire offers breathing room to exporters of low-priced goods. In April, Trump moved to end the “de minimis” rule for packages under $800 coming from China, exposing them to tariffs of more than 100%. The policy hit Temu hard. The app had relied on sending billions of low-value parcels without duties. After Trump’s executive order, Temu announced it would fulfill US orders from domestic suppliers.

Talks in May produced a partial climbdown. Washington agreed to reduce additional tariffs on Chinese imports to 30% for 90 days. The United States also cut the rate on small parcels from China to 54%, though the actual charge can vary with shipping methods and declarations. Earlier this month, both parties agreed to prolong the truce for additional 90 days.

The United States said it will remove minimal exemptions granted to all countries starting August 29, meaning all affordable packages will face tariffs. In the previous year, United States Customs and Border Protection handled 1.3 billion minimis packages worth $64.6B.

Temu builds logistics as U.S. sales recover slowly

Sheng Lu, professor at the University of Delaware, said higher tariffs would force “even regular brands and retailers” to raise prices. “This will reduce the price pressure facing Temu and Shein,” he said. Despite existing tariffs on Chinese goods, Lu added, shipping directly remains cheaper than keeping stock in the United States. “It’s still regarded as workable for companies like Temu.”

An individual familiar with Temu’s workflows said the company watched how Shein, with a subsidiary managing international logistics and customs clearance, was able to grow revenue and maintain United States growth and profitability after Trump revoked the de minimis exemption.

Temu has been building its own logistics capacity for the US, the person added, rather than relying on outside firms that could draw tougher customs scrutiny and delays at ports and airports. The aim is to lower risks tied to routing, documentation and inspections while keeping costs down.

Suppliers in China report mixed results since the restart. A vendor in Zhejiang province said the return of direct shipping to the United States “has added to our exposure and increased our sales.” But a seller in Guizhou province said demand had not bounced back to pre-tariff levels. “Previously, the US accounted for about one-third of sales,” the seller said. “It’s just recovering slowly.”

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.