Temu resumes direct China to US shipping after tariff truce

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/26 20:45
Polytrade
TRADE$0.15006+3.54%

Temu restarts direct China-to-US shipping after the trade truce eases tariff pressures on low-cost imports.

Temu has restarted sending goods straight from Chinese factories to American buyers and is again spending more on US ads, after Washington and Beijing reached a temporary truce over tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The low-cost e-commerce group increased United States promotion after tentative tariff relief on Chinese product. The company is also considered to have expanded in-house logistics for US routes instead of relying on 3rd parties. The service had been paused in May as the company adjusted to shifting tariff rules.

Several Temu suppliers, investors and partners said the platform restored “fully managed” shipping in July, two months after halting the service in May. Under that model, Temu handles most shipping and customs steps for its suppliers and keeps tighter control over the process.

Tariff truce temporarily revives Temu’s U.S. sales model

PDD Holdings from Shanghai has also boosted its U.S. marketing spend. Two individuals familiar with the change said spending had been cut during Trump’s trade offensive but is now rising. One person said the company expects ad budgets to revert to first-quarter levels, before Trump’s sweeping tariffs were rolled out.

The decision to resume direct shipments highlights how the trade ceasefire offers breathing room to exporters of low-priced goods. In April, Trump moved to end the “de minimis” rule for packages under $800 coming from China, exposing them to tariffs of more than 100%. The policy hit Temu hard. The app had relied on sending billions of low-value parcels without duties. After Trump’s executive order, Temu announced it would fulfill US orders from domestic suppliers.

Talks in May produced a partial climbdown. Washington agreed to reduce additional tariffs on Chinese imports to 30% for 90 days. The United States also cut the rate on small parcels from China to 54%, though the actual charge can vary with shipping methods and declarations. Earlier this month, both parties agreed to prolong the truce for additional 90 days.

The United States said it will remove minimal exemptions granted to all countries starting August 29, meaning all affordable packages will face tariffs. In the previous year, United States Customs and Border Protection handled 1.3 billion minimis packages worth $64.6B.

Temu builds logistics as U.S. sales recover slowly

Sheng Lu, professor at the University of Delaware, said higher tariffs would force “even regular brands and retailers” to raise prices. “This will reduce the price pressure facing Temu and Shein,” he said. Despite existing tariffs on Chinese goods, Lu added, shipping directly remains cheaper than keeping stock in the United States. “It’s still regarded as workable for companies like Temu.”

An individual familiar with Temu’s workflows said the company watched how Shein, with a subsidiary managing international logistics and customs clearance, was able to grow revenue and maintain United States growth and profitability after Trump revoked the de minimis exemption.

Temu has been building its own logistics capacity for the US, the person added, rather than relying on outside firms that could draw tougher customs scrutiny and delays at ports and airports. The aim is to lower risks tied to routing, documentation and inspections while keeping costs down.

Suppliers in China report mixed results since the restart. A vendor in Zhejiang province said the return of direct shipping to the United States “has added to our exposure and increased our sales.” But a seller in Guizhou province said demand had not bounced back to pre-tariff levels. “Previously, the US accounted for about one-third of sales,” the seller said. “It’s just recovering slowly.”

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.93%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001633-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Partager
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
Bitcoin
BTC$109,859.87-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0657+19.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,525.68-2.06%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:14
Partager
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0.05681-5.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08413-5.42%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium