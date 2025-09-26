Ten Protocol And The Enhanced Encryptions

TL;DR: Ten Protocol is a decentralized coordination layer for onchain teams and contributors. It lets DAOs and Web3 projects create roles, track contributions, and distribute rewards transparently.

$TEN is the native token used for governance, staking, and rewarding meaningful participation across the network.

Then… the Cookie campaign put Ten Protocol into the spotlights! Why? Because the Cookie Snappers will share a reward pool of $360K in $TEN starting at TGE. Massive game to be played!

What is Ten Protocol and why is it gaining serious traction? Ten Protocol, short for Trustless Execution Network, is building the brainpower behind onchain AI agents. The “swarm” seen everywhere recently

These aren’t just bots… they’re autonomous, trustless agents that interact with DeFi, DAOs, and smart contracts across chains. Their job is executing strategies, monitoring markets, and acting completely without centralized control.

Imagine smart contracts with a mind of their own! That’s what Ten is enabling! These agents are fully onchain, composable, and customizable through the TEN Agent SDK.