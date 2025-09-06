Tennis Legend Björn Borg Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis And Journey

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:06
Sidekick
K$0.1492-1.45%
Union
U$0.00988-10.66%
SIX
SIX$0.02143+0.46%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009579+1.16%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.429-4.45%

Björn Borg, seen here watching the 2025 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, has recently revealed his battle with prostate cancer. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

Getty Images

International Tennis Hall-of-Famer Björn Borg serves up some striking news in his new memoir entitled “Heartbeats,” which is due to come out in the U.K. on September 18 and the U.S. on September 23. The last chapter of the book mentions the 11-time Grand Slam singles champion being diagnosed with “extremely aggressive” prostate cancer in 2023 and undergoing surgical removal of his prostate in February 2024. Borg seemingly is back in the swing of thing, though, as he recently told the Associated Press that has been in remission and “doing fine” since that operation. However, Borg did add, “every six months I have to go and check myself. The whole process, it’s not a fun thing.”

Yeah, “fun” is not the first word that comes to mind when you think of prostate cancer. It’s probably not the second, third or tenth word either. Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer, right behind lung cancer, and fifth leading cancer cause of death, following lung, liver, colorectal and stomach cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. It’s already the most common cancer among men in 112 different countries, comprising around 15% of all male cancers around the world and getting commoner. I’ve written previously in Forbes about how the number of new prostate cancer cases is predicted to go from 1.4 million in 2020 to 2.9 million by 2040. Right now, the average age of diagnosis is around 67 years, which is roughly the age at which the now 69-year-old Borg was diagnosed.

The First Sign That Borg Had Prostate Cancer Was In September 2023

The first sign of trouble for the 11-time Grand Slam singles champion came in September 2023 when testing raised concerns. This was presumably a PSA test, which in this case doesn’t stand for Public Service Announcement. No, here PSA is an acronym for prostate-specific antigen, a protein that’s produced by any kind of prostate cell, whether noncancerous or cancerous. Your prostate, if you are male and have one, normally sits right below your bladder. That’s why your semen, which includes fluid from your prostate, will include PSA. Normally, a small amount of PSA will make its way into your blood as well.

Your blood PSA is considered normal if it is below 2.5 nanograms per milliliter when you are age 59 or younger. This threshold increases to 4.0 ng/mL reach age 60. Just because your PSA blood levels go above these thresholds doesn’t necessarily mean that you have prostate cancer. Anything that perturbs or enlarges the prostate could in theory increase PSA levels. This includes an enlarged or inflamed prostate, for example, from benign prostatic hypertrophy or an infection. A recent urological or pelvic procedure like a cystoscopy or a colonoscopy or certain medications like testosterone replacement therapy can boost PSA blood levels. So can sexual activity, riding a bicycle or doing both at the same time.

It’s important to regularly check your blood PSA levels once you get past a certain age. This is 50 years of age onwards for most men, 45 years onwards if you are higher risk meaning that you are African American men or have father or brother who was diagnosed with prostate cancer when younger than age 65 and 40 years onwards if you are at even higher risk, meaning you have more than one first-degree relative diagnosed with prostate cancer when younger than 65 years of age. That’s because prostate cancer usually won’t cause any symptoms until it’s spread significantly. Borg told the AP that he had been testing “for many, many years,” and “The thing is that you don’t feel anything — you feel good, and then it’s just happened.”

Borg Delayed Follow-Up Of His Test

The next step after an elevated PSA, depending on the level, may be repeating the PSA after a short period of time to confirm that it remains high and an oh-so-fun rectal exam to feel for any abnormalities. Should any concern remain, your doctor may want you to proceed to getting a prostate biopsy. A prostate biopsy is even less fun, so in some cases your doctor may want to check an MRI scan first.

When covering in Forbes Alonzo Mourning’s prostate cancer journey, I described what’s invovled in a prostate biopsy. Borg’s doctors apparently wanted Borg to have such follow-up immediately. But as he told the AP, he “didn’t listen” and instead proceeded with his plans to fly from Stockholm, Sweden, to Vancouver, Canada, where he was scheduled to serve as captain of Team Europe in the Laver Cup.

Borg Had To Go Through A Challenging Wait Before Going Through Surgery

Upon his return, though, further testing did reveal that he had prostate cancer. He then was scheduled to go for surgery in February 2024. Typically, it’s recommended to wait four to eight weeks after a biopsy before proceeding to surgery to give your prostate and the surrounding tissue time to heal first. This makes it easier to successfully perform the surgery.

Not surprisingly, this wait can be a very, very difficult time. Borg indicated to the AP that this was “psychologically … very difficult, because who knows what’s going to happen?”

Borg likely underwent what’s called a radical prostatectomy. This isn’t a political statement about the surgery or the surgeons. It’s called radical because it not only removes the entire prostate but also the surrounding tissue and lymph nodes.

Getting such a procedure obviously is not fun—are you sensing a trend here? Besides the pain, discomfort and fatigue from the surgery and general anesthesia, you are typically left with urinary leakage and incontinence and erectile dysfunction for at least a while. Therefore, both pelvic and sexual rehabilitation are needed in attempts to restore partial or full function. Both of these can be long roads.

Borg Has To Continue To Go Through Monitoring

Moreover, even though the prostate and surrounding tissue have been removed. there remains the risk of recurrence. Therefore, you have to go through regular blood tests to check PSA levels. This is typically every six months for the first five years after the surgery. Since you are no longer supposed to have any prostate tissue in your body, these levels should be undetectable. Any presence of PSA in your blood will need to be closely monitored. If PSA levels do get above certain levels, you may to get additional treatment for the recurrence of prostate cancer. Borg’s most recent testing in August was reportedly reassuring.

Therefore, the prostate cancer journey doesn’t end with initial treatment for anyone. Borg’s book includes a passage that says, “Now I have a new opponent in cancer — one I can’t control. But I’m going to beat it. I’m not giving up. I fight like every day is a Wimbledon final. And those usually go pretty well, don’t they?” The last thing may be easy for Borg to say as he won five straight Wimbledon men’s singles titles from 1974 to 1981 along with six French Open men’s singles titles.

Since Borg stunned the tennis world by walking away from the game at age 26 while still at his peak, he’s remained largely away from the limelight. He’s rarely granted interviews. So you could in different ways call his new book a Björn again situation. This will be the first that many have heard about Björn Borg’s life in years. Plus, when you go through a prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment, it changes you forever. You can no longer look at life in the same way.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2025/09/06/tennis-legend-bjrn-borg-reveals-prostate-cancer-diagnosis-and-journey/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX

Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX

This article validates a market simulation and calibration procedure using real-world historical data from the Hong Kong exchange (HKEX).
RealLink
REAL$0.06013-2.44%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/06 10:21
Partager
Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

it is possible to postulate that AI already has language consciousness. It may not have emotions consciousness, or feelings consciousness and more, but it possesses language, and for areas it aligns with human capabilities, is at least more than half of the divisional total in an instance. So, AI already has language consciousness. AI is already language sentient, conceptually.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10073+2.80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1193-1.07%
MAY
MAY$0.04085-2.92%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/06 06:56
Partager
‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

Bloomberg Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) analyst James Seyffart shared his perspective on the long-awaited altcoin season and how it may differ from previous cycles following the boom of Digital Asset Treasuries and institutional adoption. Related Reading: WLFI Token Controversy: Justin Sun Denies Selling Rumors Following Address Blacklist Altseason Already Here? In a recent interview with Jay Hamilton from Milk Road, James Seyffart, senior analyst and ETF expert at Bloomberg, reaffirmed his stance that the four-year cycle theory has “lost a lot of value,” at least for this cycle. “I’m one of those people not necessarily saying this time is different, but I don’t think we’re going to, you know, peak in later this year and then drop 80%. I just don’t think that’s going to happen anymore,” he stated. The analyst previously explained that with institutional adoption and treasury companies, the cycle’s amplitude will reduce significantly, adding that this theory has gotten “muted” and “It won’t be as strict as on the money, where everything collapses in November or December.” During the Thursday interview, he affirmed that, unlike the previous cycle, the market appears to be experiencing what could be considered a “corporate” altcoin season, driven by institutional adoption, Digital Asset Treasury Companies (DATCOs), and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Seyffart considers that DATCOs are “taking a lot of steam” from any potential traditional altcoin season, as “they’ve been on absolute fire.” Based on this, he suggested that in the short term, the highly anticipated altcoin season is occurring on public markets through institutions: The thing is, I just think right now this market is becoming a little more institutionalized (…). I just don’t think altcoins are going to run in the same way it has in years past. Largely because the money that’s mostly driving the performance of things like Bitcoin and ETH right now is institutional money. Altcoin ETFs Demand Won’t Match BTC, ETH The ETF expert asserted that neither institutional money nor the long-awaited approval of multiple altcoin-based ETFs will fuel a rally like the BTC or ETH-based products had at launch, despite the evident interest in the investment products. “Anyone who thinks like, ‘oh, Bitcoin ETFs took in 40 billion, (…) XRP ETF is going to take in the same amount’ or whatever. That’s just not how this is going to work. These are longer tail assets,” he added. Recently, Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg claimed that the XRP spot ETFs could hit $5 billion worth of inflows in their first month. He pointed out that after BTC, XRP is the most recognized token among Wall Street investors, which could drive significant adoption from the start and even outperform Ethereum ETFs. Related Reading: Cardano (ADA) Redemption Controversy Over? Hoskinson Shares IOG Audit Results Seyffart explained that there will be demand for the altcoin-based investment products, and “there will probably be multiple products for each of these assets to do well.” He pointed out that they will not capture the same institutional capital as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, “but they’ll be trading vehicles.” However, the Bloomberg analyst expects basket products that combine multiple assets to attract significantly more interest from institutional capital, arguing that investment advisors prefer asset diversification. Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
MemeCore
M$1.61355-0.18%
Threshold
T$0.01581-1.37%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198163+0.22%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/06 18:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analyzing Historical Trading Data: Applying Simulation-Based Inference to HKEX

Model Welfare + Rights - [Eleos AI Research, Conscium, UFair]

‘Corporate’ Altcoin Season? Expert Shares How Crypto ETFs, Treasuries Could Change The Market

Shiba Inu Major Death Cross Appears Again: Details

Next week's macroeconomic outlook: interest rate cuts are no longer a problem, and CPI data may stimulate a 50 basis point drop