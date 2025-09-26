TeraWulf eyes $3B funding with support from Google

Key Takeaways

TeraWulf aims to raise $3 billion in debt with support from Google in a deal arranged by Morgan Stanley.

Google has obtained a 14% stake in TeraWulf, becoming its largest shareholder.

TeraWulf, a Bitcoin mining firm pivoting to AI infrastructure, is pursuing a $3 billion debt raise with backing from Google, arranged by Morgan Stanley.

Google is providing a $3.2 billion financial backstop for TeraWulf’s debt financing. The partnership includes a 10-year hosting agreement for over 200MW of liquid-cooled capacity focused on AI services.

The financing backstop gives Google a 14% stake in TeraWulf, making it the company’s largest shareholder. The tech giant’s involvement reflects growing Big Tech investment in Bitcoin mining infrastructure that doubles as AI compute services.

TeraWulf’s stock surged over 70% in a single day following announcements of Google’s increased involvement.

The partnership positions TeraWulf to become a key player in AI hosting alongside its traditional mining operations, leveraging existing energy infrastructure for expanded data center services.